WSU earns draw

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University women’s soccer team was back in action Sept. 26 as the Northern Kentucky Norse traveled to Alumni Field for what became a scoreless Horizon League contest.

The majority of the first half was played in the Raiders’ defensive end of the field. The Norse continually got the ball to the wide areas of the pitch, and attempted to cross it into the box. Many of these crosses ended up as shots for the Norse, with three of them being on goal and saved by Maddie Jewell. The Raiders did manage to develop some offensive flow in the first half, registering five total shots, but only one on frame.

At the halftime buzzer, the score remained locked at 0-0.

The second half of play was played much more evenly than the first, with both teams earning their fair share of offensive possession. A pair of early second half challenges from Northern Kentucky’s Taylor Spaulding earned her two consecutive yellow cards, and she was sent off in the 58th minute of the match. Second half shots were five a piece, but neither team was able to find the back of the net, despite the Norse playing with 10 players for a long span of the match.

The two overtime periods mirrored the final 30 minutes of regulation, with both sides making runs to the attacking zone, but neither team being able to find the finishing touch in the offensive third to get a goal. Aaliyah Patten led all Wright State shooters with three on the match, and Jordyne Helinski, Andrea Gomez, and Naomie Guerra each had two shots on the match

The Raiders will travel to first place Milwaukee 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 to take on the Panthers. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+. For more Wright State University sports news, please visit wsuraiders.com .