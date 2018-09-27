Rams sweep Cedarville, Bulldogs up next

CEDARVILLE—Greeneview Rams senior Caitlin Sweat leaped above the net and slammed the volleyball back down into Cedarville’s side of the court to complete a three set sweep. The Rams volleyball team swept Ohio Heritage Conference divisional opponent Cedarville by a score of 25-23, 25-23, 25-18.

The host Indians (3-13, overall, 0-6 OHC) put up a good fight in the first two sets. They often tied the Rams or held the lead themselves, however the Rams ultimately defeated them in each set by two points. By the third set, Greeneview was never really threatened as the Rams put the game away.

“The girls work well together,” Greeneview coach Tracey Hollenbaugh said. “They are really good at making adjustments when they need to.”

The Rams are now 15-1 this season (11-1 OHC) and have continued to dominate in those wins. The team has yet to play in more than four sets in any win this season.

“They are taking pride in not allowing more sets than is necessary to win,” Hollenbaugh said.

The Rams are looking to continue that despite losing Amanda Mickle to a broken foot in their last game. For at least this game, their success has continued.

“This team is so close and we made adjustments to put some other people in and we haven’t lost a beat,” Hollenbaugh said. “I’m really proud of them for how they’ve handled that.”

Sweat led the Rams with 12 kills on the night and senior Bryce Ratliff had 27 assists.

Greeneview will look to continue having that success against Yellow Springs (13-1) who won the Metro Buckeye Conference title Thursday night.

“We have a game plan,” Hollenbaugh said. “We are going to have to really bring it and execute to beat them.”

The Rams’ next game will be at home against Yellow Springs at 10:30 a.m., Saturday Sept 29.

The Indians’ next game will be in Springfield at Catholic Central at 7 p.m., Tuesday Oct 2.

Greeneview freshman Sarah Trisel (7) and senior Bryce Ratliff (5) team up to make a block, Sept. 27, in an Ohio Heritage Conference girls high school volleyball match against host Cedarville.

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is a student intern for Greene County News from Cedarville University.

