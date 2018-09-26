‘Jackets sweep Davis & Elkins

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University Yellow Jackets scored the final five points of the night to complete a sweep Sept. 25 of Great Midwest Athletic Conference foe Davis & Elkins College at the Callan Athletic Center.

Cedarville, 5-11 overall and 4-5 G-MAC, dominated the first two sets before finishing off a 25-14, 25-15, 25-23 victory.

In set three, the Jackets let a six-point lead slip to a 23-20 deficit. Taylor Wilkerson’s kill wrapped up the decisive five-point spurt to close the match.

Lauren Willow pounded 12 kills and turned back four blocks while Wilkerson totaled 11 kills and three service aces.

Sierra Schuitema dished out 29 assists. Autumn Foust contributed 12 digs and three aces.

Willow’s 12 kills came on 16 attempts with two errors for a .625 accuracy rating. Schuitema is averaging 11.44 assists in her last three outings. Wilkerson extended her string of matches with at least 10 kills to eight in a row. Davis & Elkins is leaving the G-MAC next year for the Mountain East Conference.

The Jackets have won all 12 volleyball meetings ever played between the two schools.

