Tiffin overpowers Yellow Jackets

TIFFIN — Tiffin struck twice early in the second half and ended a long drought against the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets, Sept. 20, with a 2-0 Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer result.

The Dragons improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 G-MAC.

TU lost a 3-2 double overtime decision at Cedarville on Sept. 4 on a penalty kick.

The Jackets, 3-4-1 and 2-1-1 G-MAC, were shutout for the third straight time.

The two sides were scoreless through 45 minutes of action.

Tiffin scored in less than three minutes after the intermission. The hosts added an insurance goal less than four minutes later.

Each team was credited with nine total shots and Cedarville placed more on goal, 6-4.

The Jackets were 5-0-1 in their previous six meetings with Tiffin. The Dragons’ last win over CU was also 2-0 on Oct. 23, 2004.

Cedarville is halfway through a six-match road swing. Tiffin leads the all-time season series, 20-10-2.

