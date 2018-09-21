Sports Digest

Bellbrook blanks Brookville

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook remained undefeated in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division with a 5-0 girls high school soccer win over Brookville Sept. 20. Sydney Hollingsworth scored a pair of goals, and Leila Donnerberg, Hailee Adams, and Corinne Fleck each scored one. Bailey Sedlak had two assists, while Adams, Jade Edwards and Cassi Hennen each had one.

Greeneview edges Clinton-Massie

JAMESTOWN — Hannah Ferrell, Josie Faris and Kayli Vipperman each scored goals as Greeneview beat Clinton-Massie, 3-2, in girls high school soccer Sept. 20. Ferrell and Kelsi Eakins had assists for the Rams.

Bellbrook tennis loses

OAKWOOD — Bellbrook’s girls high school tennis team lost, 5-0, to Oakwood in Southwestern Buckeye League action Sept. 20. Andrea Szep lost, 0-6, 2-6, at first singles; Nitika Arora lost, 2-6, 0-6, at second singles; and Anika Arora lost, 1-6, 2-6, at third singles. Ramya Pandrangi and Ines Flores lost, 0-6, 1-6, at first doubles, and Ally Keefer and Annie Orbash lost, 0-6, 1-6, at second doubles.

Rams top West Jefferson

JAMESTOWN — Caitlin Sweat and Ashley Schloss each had eight kills and Mady Brittingham added seven kills and 10 digs to lead Greeneview to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-21 win over West Jefferson in girls high school volleyball Sept. 20. Schloss also had 19 digs, while Amanda Mickle had 15. Bryce Ratliff had 25 assists to go with 16 digs. Greeneview is 13-1 overall and 9-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. The reserve team won, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, as Elizabeth Reichley and Sarah Trisel had seven kills each. Leah Hoyle had 13 digs for the 9-5 Rams.

Brumbaugh GMAC player

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University Yellow Jacket senior Matt Brumbaugh is the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 17.

The West Milton native earned the honor after leading Cedarville to a 4-3 victory over Bellarmine in the season opener at home on Sept. 15. Brumbaugh teamed up with Alex Totten for a 6-4 decision at #1 doubles. He followed that effort with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win at the #1 singles spot.

The Jackets will play again 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at Taylor.

