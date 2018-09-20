A field featuring 206 runners from various colleges and running clubs participated in the men’s college 8-kilometer event, Sept. 15 at the 28th annual Friendship Cross Country Invitational on the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

Running for the Athletes In Action sports ministry, Cedarville University graduate Daniel Michalski placed second overall in the men’s 8K race, Sept. 15 on the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course in Cedarville.

Central State University runner Adrienne Oglesby (pictured) and Marauders teammate Iesha Lockhart competed in the women’s Friendship Invitational 5-kilometer event, Sept. 15, at Cedarville University.

Cedarville University’s Caleb Pendleton crosses the finish line 18th overall in the Friendship Invitational men’s college 8K event, Sept. 15. Host Cedarville won the men’s event. Wright State, Wilberforce, Central State and Dayton were among the teams competing in the 28th annual event.

Central State University runner Omavi Hamilton sprints to the finish line, Sept. 15, in the 28th annual Friendship Invitational cross country meet, held on Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King course.