Sports Digest

Bellbrook tennis tops Fairmont

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook lost just three singles games in beating Fairmont, 4-1, in girls high school tennis Sept. 17. Andrea Szep won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles; Nitika Arora won, 6-2, 6-0, at second singles; and Anika Arora won, 6-0, 6-1, at third singles. The first doubles team of Ramya Pandrangi and Ines Flores won, 6-2, 6-3. Ally Keefer and Annie Orbash lost, 0-6, 0-6, at second doubles.

Rams volleyball wins

JAMESTOWN — Maddie Hines had 11 kills and Caitlin Sweat added 10 to lead Greeneview to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 win over Waynesville in girls high school volleyball Sept. 17. Bryce Ratliff had 26 kills and Amanda Mickle nine digs for 11-1 Greeneview. The reserve team won, 25-9, 25-14, behind three kills and five assists from Klarissa Knisley. Ashlyn Cadwallader had five assists. Elizabeth Reichley had five digs, while Leah Hoyle added four. The reserve team is 7-4 overall.

Cedarville golf tops Greeneview

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville edged Greeneview, 167-172, in an Ohio Heritage Conference boys high school golf match Sept. 17. Adam Wood and Logan Brennaman each shot 39, while Mitch Rogers added 44 and Jadon Horsley 45 for the Indians, who improved to 12-3. Mason Witt took medalist honors with a 34 for 9-4 Greeneview. Matt Hovan shot 44 and Eli Beekman and Wade Wilson 47 each. First place Cedarville had its final match against Springfield Catholic Central Sept. 18. The OHC tournament is Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Windy Knoll in Springfield.

Bellbrook golf tops Franklin

BELLBROOK — Zach Crampton and Ryan Wehner each shot 40 to lead Bellbrook to a 167-219 win over Franklin in boys high school golf Sept. 17. Benton Miller added 43 and Gabe Hine 44.

Golden Eagle reserves win

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook high school reserve golf team beat Eaton, 199-216, Sept. 17. Westin Davis shot 46, Kane Ely 48, Richard Astroski 50, and Cam Early 55.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

‘Creek golf scramble Sept. 29

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hosting the third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., at Wright Patterson AFB.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. Golf and dinner is $75, golf only is $55, dinner only $25. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

Pats, Eagles on GCSN slate

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

DriftIndy Halloween Bash at Kil-Kare

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp offered in November

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

