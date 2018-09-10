Sports Digest

Beavercreek soccer teams state ranked

COLUMBUS — Both Beavercreek High School soccer teams were ranked in this week’s Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll as of Sept. 10, with some other two other local teams falling just out of their respective division’s state top 10.

The Beavercreek boys are ranked No. 7 in Division I. The defending state champions lost a 1-0 match on the road, Sept. 8 to Columbus St. Charles, however. Despite recording five shutouts in its first six matches of the season, Carroll’s boys team was listed among three state teams to have received votes without breaking into the D-I top 10.

In the Division-I girls poll, Beavercreek is now No. 4 and 5-0 on the season.

Bellbrook’s girls soccer team is among six teams in Ohio to receive points without cracking the girls Division-II top-10 this week. Undefeated Bellbrook is 6-0-1 thus far this season with four shutouts thus far.

Golden Eagles record second shutout

NEW CARLISLE — Brendan Labensky threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brittain, Alex Westbrook and J.R. McCormick, and Sedrick Ferguson scored on a 5-yard run, as Bellbrook claimed a 26-0 high school football win over Tecumseh on Friday, Sept. 7.

With the win, joeeitel.com unofficially has Bellbrook(3-0) listed as the top-rated team in Division III, Region 11 after the third week of the season. The top eight rated teams at the end of the 10-week regular season will qualify for the postseason playoffs.

Rams explode to win over Fairbanks

MILFORD CENTER — Greeneview (3-0) trailed host Fairbanks, 7-3, after a late first-quarter touchdown run by Panthers quarterback Jacob Nicol, but the Rams responded with three touchdowns in the second quarter to take command of the game, Sept. 7, winning 27-14 in high school football.

Taylor Stinson and Clay Parton each had TD runs, while Rams QB Nick Clevenger through a touchdown pass to Ian Tamplin. Greeneview placekicker Jon Brakeall was a perfect 3-for-3 in extra point tries, and connected on field gals of 36 and 31 yards.

Greeenview defeats Miami Trace

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE —

Greeneview lost its first set, then claimed the next three for a 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15high school volleyball win over Miami Trace, Sept. 8. The Rams remain undefeated at 8-0 overall, 6-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. Maddie Hines, Caitlin Sweat and Mady Brittingham each had 11 kills, Ashley Schloss added nine kills and four blocks, Sweat also had four service aces, and Bryce Ratliff dished out 31 assists in the Rams win.

Klirissa Knisely had six assists, and Sarah Trisel had four kills, three digs and five service aces, but the Greeneview junior varsity lost their match by a 16-25, 25-18, 14-25 score.

The Rams will play Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Fairbanks. They will then come home to host West Liberty-Salem on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

WSU notches win

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University volleyball team rebounded from its loss Sept. 7 at North Carolina State with a convincing win over North Carolina Central, Saturday morning 3-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22. The Raiders are now 6-2 and NCCU drops to 1-7.

Celia Powers led the way with eight kills while Taylor Gibson had seven and Teddie Sauer ended with six. Lainey Stephanson continued solid play with 20 assists and 16 digs.

The Raiders will participate in the Crusader Classic Sept. 14-15 at Valparaiso. WSU takes on Western Illinois at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, then they’ll play Cornell and host Valpo on Saturday Sept. 15.

Wood leads golfers

FINDLAY — Isaac Wood turned in back-to-back rounds of 75 to pace Cedarville University golf team to an eighth-place showing in the Ohio Cup, Sept. 8 at Red Hawk Run Golf Club.

Wood’s 150 (6-over-par) total was good enough to tie for 14th place in the 87-player field. Jared Hoelzen tied for 21st at 80-73 — 153 (+9). As a team, the Jackets shot 314-317 — 631. Northwestern Ohio took the team title with 302-284 — 596.

They play Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Highlands Cup Challenge in Belpre.

CU Jackets beaten

TIFFIN — Tiffin survived a tight first set and went on to sweep the CU Lady Jackets in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference match staged Sept.8 at the Gillmor Center.

The Dragons improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 G-MAC by scores of 26-24, 25-15, 25-18. Taylor Wilkerson pounded a team-high 15 kills with 14 digs for Cedarville, 1-8 and 0-2 G-MAC. Sierra Schuitema piled up 29 kills and 16 digs while libero Autumn Foust came up with 16 digs.

Wilberforce golf tourney

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

‘Creek golf scramble

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hosting the third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., at Wright Patterson AFB.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. Golf and dinner is $75, golf only is $55, dinner only $25. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

Friday’s Football Scores Beavercreek 57, Fairborn 19 Bellbrook 26, Tecumseh 0 Carroll 42, Indianapolis Washington 0 Greeneview 27, Fairbanks 14 West Liberty-Salem 44, Cedarville 6 Xenia 35, Franklin 26 THIS WEEK’S GAMES Friday, Sept. 14 (Local team records in parentheses.) Beavercreek (1-2) at Lebanon Cedarville (1-2) at West Jefferson Fairborn (0-3) at Piqua Greenville at Xenia (2-1) McNicholas at Carroll (3-0) Mechanicsburg at Greeneview (3-0) Waynesville at Bellbrook (3-0)

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.