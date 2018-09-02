Sports Digest

This Week’s Games (Friday, Sept. 7, record in parentheses) — Beavercreek (0-2) at Fairborn (0-2); Franklin (0-2) at Xenia (1-1); Greeneview (2-0) at Fairbanks (1-1); Indianapolis (Ind.) Washington (1-2) at Carroll (2-0); Tecumseh (1-1) at Bellbrook (2-0); West Liberty-Salem (1-1) at Cedarville (1-1).

Golden Eagles tie CJ

DAYTON — Bailey Sedlak scored off an assist by Bellbrook teammate Sydney Hollingsworth for the Golden Eagles’ only score in a 1-all tie Sept. 1 with host Chaminade-Julienne in a girls high school soccer match.

Sedlak leads Bellbrook in scoring with five goals and two assists in four games played thus far. Hollingsworth is second on the team with three goals and Saturday’s assist, just ahead of Leila Donnerberg who has two goals and two assists.

The Bellbrook )4-0-1 overall, 3-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division) gets back into SWBL play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday Sept. 6 when they’ll host Oakwood. In junior varsity action, CJ and Bellbrook played to a scoreless tie.

Raiders win fourth straight

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University women’s volleyball team continued to roll, winning their fourth straight match as they defeated Saint Francis in the second match of the day Aug. 31 at the Morehead State Invitational, 3-1. The scores of the four-set match were 23-25, 25-13, 25-9 and 25-18. Saint Francis is now 0-6.

Three Raiders posted double digits in kills. Abby Barcus had 17, Celia Powers 16 and Teddie Sauer hit 14 as WSU hit .304 of its kills for the match. Barcus also posted 29 digs, and Lainey Stephenson collected 43 assists. Powers and Sauer also teamed up for 15 block assists.

Yellow Jackets earn first victory

CLARION, Pa. — Lauren Willow pounded 18 kills and Taylor Wilkerson added 17 to lead Cedarville University to a four-set victory over Millersville University (Pa.), Aug. 31 at the Clarion Invitational.

The final numbers were 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 to give Greg Smith his first win as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. Willow had four blocks while Wilkerson contributed 19 digs and three blocks. Autumn Foust racked up 30 digs, Lindsey Bray totaled 25 assists, and Sierra Schuitema chipped in 19. In the first match of the day, AVCA Division II No. 16-ranked Gannon University (Pa.) swept CU, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.

Milano’s hosting Wounded Warrior Day

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants, Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website www.milanossubs.com and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Wilberforce golf tourney September 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Eagles, Patriots on GCSN schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

Hall of Fame luncheon at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Friday’s H.S. football scores Bellbrook 42, Fairborn 0 Carroll 25, Beavercreek 24 Cedarville 18, East Clinton 14 Greeneview 40, Waynesville 8 Troy 21, Xenia 14 This Week’s Games (Friday, Sept. 7, record in parentheses) — Beavercreek (0-2) at Fairborn (0-2); Franklin (0-2) at Xenia (1-1); Greeneview (2-0) at Fairbanks (1-1); Indianapolis (Ind.) Washington (1-2) at Carroll (2-0); Tecumseh (1-1) at Bellbrook (2-0); West Liberty-Salem (1-1) at Cedarville (1-1).

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

