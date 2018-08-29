Sports Digest

Northeastern edges Greeneview boys, girls

JAMESTOWN — Mason Witt shot an even par 36 in Greeneview’s 176-177 loss to Northeastern in boys high school golf Aug. 28. Levi Bradds added a 45, while Detric Hovan and Eli Beekman each had 48. Kalyn Biggs shot a 53 for the Greeneview girls in a 234-237 loss to Northeastern Aug. 28.

Cedarville drops OHC match

CEDARVILLE — Greenon topped Cedarville, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11, in an Ohio Heritage Conference girls high school volleyball match Aug. 28. Abigail Sheridan had seven kills and Regan Coffey six to lead the Indians. Gabby Tobias had 18 digs.

Bellbrook shuts out Valley View

BELLBROOK — Alicia Bevins and Hailee Adams scored goals as Bellbrook beat Valley View, 2-0, in girls high school soccer Aug. 28. The Golden Eagles are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division. The Bellbrook reserve team won, 4-0.

Wood leads Cedarville to win

CEDARVILLE — Adam Wood shot a 40, while Caleb Smith and Mitch Rogers each shot 48 to help Cedarville post a 186-199 boys golf win over Mechanicsburg Aug. 28. Logan Brennaman added a 50 for the Indians, who are 7-1 overall and 7-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South.

Greeneview sweeps SCC

JAMESTOWN — Bryce Ratliff had 38 assists, Maddie Hines 14 kills, and Ashley Schloss four blocks to lead Greeneview to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-16 win over Catholic Central Aug. 28. The reserve team won, 25-27, 25-14, 25-3, as Ashlyn Cadwallader had 10 aces. Sarah Trisel had seven aces and four kills.

Wounded Warrior Day

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants, Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website www.milanossubs.com and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Basketball league signups

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Wilberforce golf tourney

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Football schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

