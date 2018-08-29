A bold new stinger at Cedarville U

CEDARVILLE — New shoes? Check.

New jersey? Check.

Vibrant, eye-popping colors? Check.

Bold, energetic style? Check.

Cedarville University’s mascot, Stinger, had his own back-to-school checklist and came back to campus sporting an athletic new look.

“We are upping our game in terms of the game-day environment — making it more exciting and inviting and energetic,” said Stephanie Zonars, assistant athletic director for marketing and sponsorships. “We want Stinger to be a big part of that energy and getting the crowd into the game. I think this costume really communicates athleticism and competitiveness.”

The new costume, which is a full body suit, offers increased safety and comfort for the student performer inside. The new design provides greater visibility and flexibility as Stinger interacts with fans.

Stinger’s update was inspired by Cedarville’s yellow jacket logo, originally created by Jeremy Slagle, who grew up attending Cedarville basketball games with his father, the men’s coach, for eight years.

“When we were working on this costume, I went back to Jeremy’s logo development drawings and used some of that for inspiration,” said Chad Jackson, creative director.

The new-look Stinger made his debut Aug. 17-19 during Getting Started Weekend — when new students arrived on campus to begin the academic year. Stinger will appear at many athletic events and greet prospective students at the admissions department’s CU Friday visit events.

“He is a strong link between student life and athletic life,” said Jackson.

The Cedarville community can expect to see Stinger buzzing around campus as he supports the Cedarville Yellow Jackets this year. For more information on Cedarville University athletics, visit yellowjackets.cedarville.edu .