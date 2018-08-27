Sports Digest

Friday, Aug. 31 games — Bellbrook at Fairborn; Carroll at Beavercreek; East Clinton at Cedarville; Troy at Xenia; Waynesville at Greeneview.

Greeneview shuts out Shawnee

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Rams had little trouble with Shawnee Aug. 25, posting a 5-0 non-league win in boys high school soccer. Goals were scored by Austin Anderson, Judson Dobney, Braydan Dobney, Tyler Hurley and Austin Reagan. The Rams are 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. Next up is a 7:30 p.m. road trip Thursday, Aug. 30 at Greenon High in Enon.

Greeneview girls cruise

JAMESTOWN — Josie Faris and Faith Rutherford each had three goals and and an assist as Greeneview beat Franklin-Monroe, 9-0, in a non-league girls soccer match Aug. 25. Alexa Simpson, Cassie Wheeler, and Kelsi Eakins also scored goals, while Kayli Vipperman and Hannah Ferrell each had two assists. Single assists came Erika Ramey, Mya Anderson, and Sam Spaller. The Rams next play a 5:30 p.m. match Thursday, Aug. 30 at Greenon.

Harrison tops Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Ryan Wehner shot an 84 in Bellbrook’s 345-359 18-hole boys high school golf loss to Harrison, Aug. 25 at Sugar Valley Golf Club. Zach Crampton shot 89, Hunter Turner 92 and Mayne Lemon 94 for Bellbrook (2-4).

Yellow Jackets drop two

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Cedarville University volleyball completed its stay at the Illinois Springfield Capital Classic Aug. 24-25 with four-set losses to Northern Michigan and McKendree.

NMU took care of the Jackets in the first match of the day 25-14, 25-14, 19-25, 25-19. McKendree downed CU in the final match 27-25, 25-27, 25-11, 25-15.

Cedarville University will play its next match at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31 versus Gannon in the Clarion (Pa.) Invitational.

WSU loses at W. Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Wright State University women’s soccer team stayed on the road Aug. 26 dropping a non-conference game at Western Michigan 2-0. The Raiders head to Tennessee 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 before coming home to host Indiana State Sunday, Sept. 2.

Marauders open football season

WILBERFORCE — Central State University Marauders football team travels to Elizabeth City State to kick off new season 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 at Roebuck Stadium – Elizabeth City, N.C.

CSU volleyball home opener Thursday

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Lady Marauders volleyball team will host University of Cincinnati-Clermont 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 at the Beacom-Lewis Gymnasium.

Wounded Warrior Day at Milano’s

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants, Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website www.milanossubs.com and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Basketball league signups continue

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Eagles, Patriots on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon in October

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Week 1 H.S. Football Scores Thursday, Aug. 23 Carroll 49, Stebbins 13 Friday, Aug. 24 Bellbrook 17, Tippecanoe 9 Greeneview 49, Arcanum 27 Mississinawa Valley 36, Cedarville 6 Tecumseh 31, Fairborn 0 Xenia 41, Beavercreek 14 Friday, Aug. 31 games — Bellbrook at Fairborn; Carroll at Beavercreek; East Clinton at Cedarville; Troy at Xenia; Waynesville at Greeneview.

