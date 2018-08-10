Sports Digest

Bertelsman, Murray earn GLSCL honors

TROY — Xenia Scouts outfielder Cameron Murray and designated hitter Ryan Bertelsman were named to the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League’s All-League team for the 2018 season.

Murray, a junior at Youngstown State, had a .309 batting average with 30 hits in 97 at-bats, with a home run and 10 RBI. He was second on the team in runs scored (21), tied for the team lead in doubles (6, tied with Luke Boyleson and Graham Welch) and was third on the Scouts in stolen bases with 11.

Bertelsman, a sophomore Baylor Bear, was second on the team in batting average with a .330 mark, second in hits with 37, and led the team in at-bats (112) and steals (21).

Both Scouts players were also named to the mid-season GLSCL All-Star Game.

Xenia finished the season with a 10-32 overall record, good for sixth place in the GLSCL’s South Division.

Copperheads win GLSCL league title

ATHENS — The Southern Ohio Copperheads defeated the Saginaw (Mich.) Sugar Beets, 10-8, on Aug. 8 to win the best-of-three Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League championship series two games to none, claiming the 2018 title.

The Copperheads, out of the South Division, went undefeated in the post season. The Athens, Ohio-based team earned a first-round by by virtue of its first-place finish in the division. They then defeated the Hamilton Joes by scores of 5-3 and 4-3 in the divisional championship before defeating the Sugar Beets 7-2 and 10-8 for the title.

The Copperheads finished with a regular season record of 31-10.

Kids Night at Shady Bowl

DEGRAFF —Kids Night at Shady Bowl Speedway will be held, Saturday, Aug. 11. Several Big Wheel races will take place, and a penny scramble will be held. While supplies last, each child will receive a school backpack or back bag with school supplies inside. The Dave Nagel Excavating late models, Biggins Small Engine Repair modifieds, Hanger 18 Hobby Stocks, street stocks, and Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks will compete in a regular program. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

Drag racing reunion set for August 18

XENIA — The 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers old-time drag racing event will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway, 1166 Xenia-Dayton Road. Cars dated from 1987 or older will compete, and a car show for machines of any year will also take place. Swap meets, burnout contests, Nostalgia modified, street and street rod categories will race. Timed runs start 10 a.m., racing begins 2:30 p.m. Adult spectator admission is $15, kids age 12 and under get in free with a paid adult. For more information call Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087.

Wilberforce golf tourney September 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Basketball league signups continue

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch in October

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt at Sugarcreek

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams are 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event starts 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

Golden Eagles, Patriots on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

