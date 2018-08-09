WSU hire Slemker as head coach

FAIRBORN — Jake Slemker, former player and current associate head coach/recruiting coordinator at Wright State University, has been named the head coach for the Wright State men’s soccer program, Director of Athletics Bob Grant announced July 26. Former head coach Bryan Davis has resigned to pursue opportunities outside of coaching.

After joining the staff eight years ago, the Dayton-area native was promoted to associate head coach in August 2016. During his time on the WSU staff, the Raiders have risen to new levels of excellence, advancing to four Horizon League finals, posting four double digit winning seasons and recruiting two national Top 40 classes.

“Jake has impressed us for many years, he has the qualities we look for in a head coach – an appreciation for our PSA culture, a tireless work ethic and genuine concern for our student-athletes,” Grant said. “Jake is part of the Raider Family, having been an integral part of our program as a student-athlete, volunteer assistant, assistant and associate head coach. I’m excited for the future of our men’s soccer program under Jake’s direction”

The Raiders have seen great success in recent years, including the 2016 Horizon League regular-season championship, three conference Players of the Year, a Defensive Player of the Year, a Freshman Player of the Year. 14 First-Team Members and three drafted by MLS teams. Wright State’s overall list of signature wins during his tenure include Cincinnati, Fullerton, West Virginia, Portland, Marquette, Kentucky, San Diego State as well as ties at Ohio State and at #17 Virginia Tech.

Besides four appearances in the Horizon League final, the Raiders did the work in the classroom as well as the program has posted seven straight years with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.

“First, I want to thank Bob Grant and Joylynn Brown for trusting and believing in me,” Slemker said. “It really is a dream come true to be the head coach at Wright State. Wright State has given me many opportunities over the years. I’ve received two degrees from WSU, I played here for four years and have developed many friendships. I’m excited to continue to give back to this program and take these players to the next level on and off the field.”

“I also want to thank my wife Kristina for supporting my dream and all that comes with coaching at the college level. I want to thank my parents for supporting me from as early as five years old in the sport of soccer. They have been there from the beginning and still come to games to watch and cheer on the team. Without them, I would have never reached this level.”

Slemker came back to the Wright State staff in March 2010 after a two-year stint as an assistant coach at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College. While at SCC, that program hit new heights with most wins (12) in school history in 2009 when they defeated defending national champion Yavapai. SCC also made their first playoff appearance ever in 2008.

A native of Englewood, Slemker played for the Raiders from 2003 to 2006 and was a four-year starter in the backfield. Following his WSU career, Slemker played professionally with the Dayton Dutch Lions, Arizona Sahuaros, Cincinnati Kings Albany Admirals and Cleveland Internationals.

He is currently coaching with Club Ohio following stints with Ohio Galaxies and Celtics Clubs. Slemker has served as an instructor for many camps across the country, and led the Wright State Camp.

Slemker graduated from Wright State in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and earned a master’s degree in applied behavioral science in 2012.

Slemker and his wife Kristina are expecting their first child this fall.

Story provided by Wright State University Athletics, wsuraiders.com.

