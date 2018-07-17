Sports Digest

WGC Junior Golf League Results for Week Three

XENIA — Forty-five was the winning score for the day as Gabe Hine (Ages 13-17), Meredith Goecke (Girls Division), and Caleb Goecke (Boys 11-12) all shot 45S to win their respective divisions, during Junior Golf League play, July 17 at WGC Golf Course, 944 Country Club Drive, in Xenia.

Bryce Pagniano tallied a 67 to capture the 10-and-under division, as 13 Juniors teed it up in nine-hole stroke play.

Ryan Swanson won the closest-to-the-pin competition on hole no. 7. Meredith Goecke won closest-to-the-pin on hole no. 5. Gabe Hine had the Closest to the Pin second shot on hole no. 2, and also won the Longest Putt Made on hole no. 9.

Next Wednesday, July 25 will complete league play with a Grand Finale event. The scramble format tournament will feature special contests such as longest drive, closest to the pin and others. Junior Golf Director Jim Beaver will put the scramble teams together at 10:50 a.m. with play beginning at 11 a.m. PGA Pro Garay Goecke will provide pizza at the closing awards ceremony when scramble prizes will be presented.

Fall girls basketball league taking signups

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. Please contact aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org with any questions.

Greene Trails Cycling Classic starts July 19

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

No tap challenge qualifying July 21

BEAVERCREEK — Beaver-Vu bowling lanes, 1238 N. Fairfield Road, will host the first qualifying rounds for the annual 9-Pin “No-Tap” Charity Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Three days of qualifying begins at Beaver-Vu and carries on July 26-28 at Pla-Mor Lanes.

Re-entries are allowed. The top 24 qualifiers from each center will advance to the Championship Finals on Sunday, July 29 at Pla-Mor Lanes, located at 4901 Linden Ave. in Dayton. No fewer than two women and two youth bowlers are guaranteed to advance from each center. The charity event will benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital. Cost to enter is $25. To download an entry form, please visit www.daytonbowling.com. Walk-ins are permitted.

Wounded Warrior Golf Outing at Locust Hills

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Wounded Warrior Golf Outing will be held Sunday, July 22 at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Road. Fundraising efforts by USSSA-Dayton, Dayton Legends Softball Club, and Beavercreek’s VFW Memorial Post 8312, 100 percent of the funds from this outing will go to the Wounder Warrior Amputee Softball Team, the Fisher-Nightingale House, Honor Flight-Dayton, and veteran/military suicide prevention efforts at Combat Outpost Robinson.

Cost is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, on-course drinks, lunch and prizes. Shot gun start is set for 8:30 a.m. Contact Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com for an entry packet. Entry deadline is July 16.

Patriot 5K Run set

RIVERSIDE — The annual Carroll High School girls soccer Patriot 5K Run, and Little Pat’s Lap will take place Saturday, July 28 at Patriot Stadium, 4524 Linden Ave.

Runners can register online at carrollhs.org/2018patriot5k . T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by July 13. Online registration closes at midnight July 26. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Stadium. Proceeds benefit the Carroll High School girls soccer team. Call 937-271-4000 for more information.

IndyDrift Clinic has openings

XENIA — There are still some places left in the DriftIndy Drift Clinic, Friday Aug. 3 at Kil-Kare Raceway. the DriftIndy series will be at Kil-Kare on Aug. 3 and 4. The clinic on Aug. 3 is $125; the cost to participate in the Aug. 4 drifting session is $99. The Kil-Kare event is the fourth DriftIndy Series event in 2018. The next event will be Sept. 8 when the series heads to Grissom Air Force Base in Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com/ for more details.

Bowl for GOAL fundraiser at Beaver-Vu

BEAVERCREEK — The Richardson Foundation will host Bowl for Give Our Athletes a Legacy (GOAL), 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, at Beaver-Vu Bowling Alley. To participate in Bowl for the GOAL teams up to six members may register for $120 or individuals may register for $20 per person and allow the foundation to assign a team.

The price includes two and a half hours of family fun bowling with lights and music, shoe rental, and snacks. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for check in, lane assignments, shoes and to peruse the great silent auction items and vendors. Bowling will start at 7 p.m. To register electronically visit the Richardson Foundation website at www.helpushelpmany.org/goal-registration.html or pick-up a registration form at Beaver-Vu Bowling Alley and mail it to P.O. Box 341592, Dayton before July 31.

Drag racing reunion in August

XENIA — The 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers old-time drag racing event will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway, located at 1166 Xenia-Dayton Road. Cars dated from 1987 or older will compete, and a car show for machines of any year will also take place. Swap meets, burnout contests, Nostalgia modified, street and street rod categories will race. Timed runs start at 10 a.m., racing begins at 2:30 p.m. Adult spectator admission is $15, kids 12 & under get in free with a paid adult. Contact Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087 for more information.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch in October

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased online at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to October 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, Football (Class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, Basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, Football; Larry Kelly, Football (1983); Marvin Pope, Football; Charles Walker, Football (1961); and the 1983 CSU Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Rams Fall signups ongoing

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School athletes and parents are now able to register for fall sports. Go to the school website (http://oh.8to18.com/Greeneview), click on Athletics in the top left corner, click on Registration and follow the steps listed. You should receive an email confirmation after registration. If you do not receive the email confirmation then you are not registered.

OHSAA rules require parents to watch two videos and review several documents in order to complete this registration. Please allow time to complete these components. Athletes must be registered before they can start official practices.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt Sept. 23

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is from 11 a.m. to noon. Event starts at 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.