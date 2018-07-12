Scouts ready for six-game homestand

XENIA — The Xenia Scouts began their longest scheduled home stand of the 2018 season on Thursday, July 12 at Grady’s Field. It wasn’t how they wanted to start the six-game, eight-day stay, however, as the visiting Lake Erie Monarchs claimed a 6-2 win.

Xenia will host Lakes Erie for the second game of their two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday, July 13 at Grady’s Field. Xenia (9-20) has lost nine of its last 10 games, and looks to turn that around with this lengthy stay at home. The Scouts are currently 4.5 games out of the third and final playoff spot in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League’s Southern Division.

The Monarchs are currently last in the ultra-competitive GLSCL North with a 12-16 record. They may be last in the division, but they’re just four games out of third in the North.

The team currently holding the coveted third playoff spot in the North — the Galion Graders (12-14) will visit Grady’s Field for a pair of weekend contests against the Scouts.

The two teams will open their two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 14, then they’ll wrap up the series with a 4:05 p.m. afternoon contest on Sunday July 15.

The all 14 GLSCL teams will enjoy a short break for the 2018 All-Star Game which will be played Tuesday, July 17 at Prasco Park, located at 6125 Commerce Court in Mason. According to the league website, the official rosters for that game have yet to be announced.

Xenia’s only two meetings against the Saginaw (Mich.) Sugar Beets (17-13) of the GLSCL North will take place Thursday, July 19 and Friday July 20, for a pair of 7:05 p.m. contests at Grady’s Field on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex grounds.

The Scouts will then hit the road once again on Saturday, July 21 when they’ll head to Tecumseh, Ontario, Canada’s Lacasse Field for a 7:05 p.m. game against the GLSCL North’s current division runner up, the St. Clair Green Giants (18-11)

Currently, freshman outfielder Nick Tuttle of The Masters University (Calif.) leads the Scouts in hitting with a .358 batting average (24 hits in 67 at-bats).

Third baseman/first baseman Caleb Eder harkens back to the early days of baseball, as he currently has the team’s best earned-run average (3.56). The Indiana Wesleyan University senior smacked a triple Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Lake Erie. He’s 1-1 as a pitcher thus far this season.

Xenia Scouts pitcher Ben Bills, of Nyack (NYC) College delivers a warm-up pitch to Scouts catcher Jaret Lindsay of Point Loma (Calif.) Nazarene in the fifth inning of Thursday’s July 12 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball game against the Lake Erie Monarchs. The visiting Monarchs won the game, 6-2. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_Scouts18Throw25_PS.jpg Xenia Scouts pitcher Ben Bills, of Nyack (NYC) College delivers a warm-up pitch to Scouts catcher Jaret Lindsay of Point Loma (Calif.) Nazarene in the fifth inning of Thursday’s July 12 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball game against the Lake Erie Monarchs. The visiting Monarchs won the game, 6-2. John Bombatch | Greene County News Xenia’s James Boswell, of Glenville State (W.Va.) lays off an outside pitch, during Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the visiting Lake Erie Monarchs, at Grady’s Field on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex campus in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_Scouts2OutsidePitch_PS.jpg Xenia’s James Boswell, of Glenville State (W.Va.) lays off an outside pitch, during Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the visiting Lake Erie Monarchs, at Grady’s Field on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex campus in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Scouts first baseman Caleb Eder of Indiana Wesleyan launches a triple to right center field during Thursday’s GLSCL baseball game against the Lake Erie Monarchs, July 12 at Grady’s Field in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_Scouts22Triple_PS.jpg Scouts first baseman Caleb Eder of Indiana Wesleyan launches a triple to right center field during Thursday’s GLSCL baseball game against the Lake Erie Monarchs, July 12 at Grady’s Field in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

