The Xenia Youth Recreation Club’s (YRC) Mike Logan’s Sales and Services team (green jerseys) won the Coach Pitch championship Saturday, June 30 at Bob Evans Field in Xenia. The team members of Mike Logan’s Sales and Services are: first row, Laryssa, Chancellor, Eddie and Rowan. Second row, Elisha, Sarah, Jaxon and Jordan. The team was assisted by two members of the TJAR Innovations (red jerseys) team, S.J. and Cameron, and one member of the Portrait EFX (blue jersey), Aiden. Mike Logan’s Sales and Services is coached by, L to R in back row, Coach Bradley, Coach Eltzroth, Head Coach Milburn, and Coach Williams. The coaches would like to thank all family and friends who helped the team to a successful season.

