Kil-Kare Dragway Results, June 16, 2018

XENIA — Final class results from Kil-Kare Dragway, June 16, with racing class, winner’s name, hometown, dial-in number, reaction time, E.T. and miles per hour.

Junior Dragster (8-9 year olds)

Logan Feuerbach, Dayton, 11.92 dial-in, 0.1178 reaction time, 11.0328 seconds, 54.16 mph defeated Kyndal Wolfe, Lancaster, 12.20 dial in, 0.2215 reaction time, 12.1527 seconds, 53.02 mph.

Junior Dragster (10-12 year olds)

Lacy Hopkins, South Vienna, 9.00 dial-in, 0.0349 reaction time, 9.0072-second ET, 72.10 mph defeated Piper Filson, Enon, 9.06 dial-in, 0.0988 reaction time, 9.0767 ET, 71.24 mph.

Junior Dragster (13-17 year olds)

Hunter Wolfe, Lancaster, 7.91 dial-in, 0.1276 reaction time, 7.9062 ET, 83.85 mph defeated Madison Ledbetter, Kettering, 8.20 dial-in, 0.1615 reaction time, 8.1078 ET, 77.52 mph.

Quick 8 Door Cars

Don Saathoff, Connersville, Ind., 4.58 dial-in,0.0273 reaction time, 4.6022 ET, 146.68 mph defeated Chip Heindle, Pitsburg, 4.83 dial-in, 0.0202 reaction time, 4.8978 ET, 138.16 mph.

Quick 8 Dragsters

Kirby McLennan, Temperance, Mich., 4.27 dial-in, 0.0186 reaction time, 4.2801 ET, 157.89 mph defeated Ron Leach, Liberty Township, 4.27 dial-in, 0.0270 reaction time, 4.3013 ET, 163.82 mph.

Pro Motorcycle

Austin Stidham, Urbana, 8.90 dial-n, 0.0312 reaction time, 8.8912 ET, 144.69 mph defeated Bob Nugent, Trotwood, 9.60 dial-in, -0.0293 reaction time (red), 9.6020 ET, 133.69 mph.

Sportsman

Steven Collier, Huber Heights, 17.00 dial-in, 0.0411 reaction time, 17.0710 ET, 72.16 mph defeated Gary Knight, Fairborn, 13.45 dial-in, 0.0301 reaction time, 13.4248 ET, 98.25 mph.

High School

Emily Crum, Jamestown, 18.00 dial-in, 0.4348 reaction time, 17.9995 ET, 78.34 mph defeated Madison Ledbetter, Kettering, 15.15 dial-in, -0.0543 reaction time (red), 15.3437 ET, 89.80 mph.

PRO

E. Ellison, n/a, 6.46 dial-in, 3.6138 reaction time, 15.0814 ET, 50.41 mph wins on a bye round.

Wheatcraft, n/a, 6.32 dial-in, 0.0179 reaction time, 6.3172 ET, 107.81 mph def. D. Caplinger, n/a, 6.89 dial-in, -0.0084 reaction time (red), 6.8948 ET, 98.97 mph.

Low ET: Wheatcraft, 6.3172 seconds; Top mph: Wheatcraft, 107.81 mph; Best reaction time: Wheatcraft, 0.0179 second.

SUPER PRO

D. Ervin, n/a, 5.07 dial-in, 0.0128 reaction time, 5.0779 ET, 131.81 mph, defeated C. Sanders, n/a, 6.33 dial-in, 0.0315 reaction time, 6.3339 ET, 107.37 mph;

N. Baker, n/a, 6.32 dial-in, 0.0161 reaction time, 6.3465 ET, 105.39 mph defeated R. Mathews, n/a, 5.30 dial-in, 0.0176 reaction time, 5.3392 ET, 129.50 mph.

Low ET: D. Ervin, 5.0779 seconds; Top mph: D. Ervin, 131.81; Best Reaction Time: D. Ervin, 0.0128 second.

Results provided by Randy Markland, Kil-Kare Dragway, kilkare.com .

