‘Jackets earn academic honors

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s outdoor track & field and softball programs have been recognized as National Christian College Athletic Association Scholar Teams for the 2017-‘18 Winter/Spring seasons.

The 43-person Yellow Jackets women’s track team turned in a combined 3.55 grade-point average, while the 17-player women’s softball team finished with a 3.5 gpa.

The women’s track team claimed three team meet wins during the Winter-Spring season, winning the Capital Open in Columbus, and the NCAA Indoor Championship and Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open, both at Cedarville.

The Yellow Jackets softball team finished with a 31-8 overall record, 19-5 in the 13-team Great Midwest Athletic Conference. With the league’s top regular season mark, Cedarville was the No. 1 seed in the G-MAC Softball Championship, which was played this year at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex, in Xenia.

A team must maintain a combined 3.40 cumulative grade point average among student-athletes on the squad to qualify.

A total of 33 programs representing 17 institutions from the across the country made the list. Cedarville University was one of seven college programs with more than one team represented on the list. Grace College in College in Winona Lake, Indiana, had the most multiple teams listed with seven.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_CedarvilleJacketslogo-copy-copy.jpg

Story courtesy of Cedarville University Athletics, yellowjackets.cedarville.edu .

