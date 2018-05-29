Ford, Wolfe, Sanders win at Kil-Kare Dragway

XENIA — Jason Ford, of Beavercreek, won the Pro drag racing final over Steven Collier of Huber Heights, May 27 at Kil-Kare Dragway. Ford made a 101.49 mph, 6.47-second pass, with a near-perfect reaction time of .0011, to beat the veteran Collier.

In other racing divisions, Lancaster’s Hunter Wolfe claimed a narrow holeshot win over Layla Dillman of Greenwood, Ind. in the Junior Dragster class. Wolfe’s 7.97-second, 81.98 mph pass was enough to edge Dillman’s run of 7.95 seconds, 81.65 mph.

In Super Pro, Chuck Sanders, of Point Pleasant, W. Va., was almost perfect for his 6.34-second dial in number with a 6.3405-second, 108.20 mph pass, to beat West Carrollton driver Ken Sullivan (5.03 seconds, 136.12 mph) in the final.

Results courtesy of Randy Markland, Kil-Kare Dragway

