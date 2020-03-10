Writer supports Geyer for Commissioner

This letter is to encourage the citizens of Greene County to vote for Ron Geyer for Greene County Commissioner.

We have known Ron Geyer for over forty years, as a business owner, community leader, and as a husband and father of a wonderful family. He is the epitome of the type of person the citizens of Greene County would want as a County Commissioner.

The facts concerning his opponent are simple: he shifts from one local/state job to another – what happened to the concept of term limits?

The most important function an elected official can provide is quality services to the citizens he represents; not to promote a continuous public career path for himself.

Cast your vote for Ron Geyer, Greene County Commissioner.

Peter & Ingrid Stephan

Xenia