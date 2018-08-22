2018 NonLivestock Results

Robotics 1: State Fair Delegate River Demmy-Stover; State Fair Alternate Logan Arnold; 1st Place River Demmy-Stover; 2nd Place Logan Arnold; 3rd Place Allison Bogan; 4th Place Emily Burns.

Robotics Master: State Fair Delegate Kevin Cotellesso; Trophy Kevin Cotellesso; 1st Place Kevin Cotellesso.

Magic Of Electricity: State Fair Delegate Nate Gunsett; State Fair Alternate Jonas Miller, 1st Place Nate Gunsett; 2nd Place Jonas Miller; 3rd Place Juan Morales.

Crank It Up: 1st Place Cougar Barok

Warm It Up: 1st Place Sam Lewis; 2nd Place Nathan Fear, 3rd Place Alex Stanley.

Tune It Up: 1st Place Braxon Magulac

Not Just Knots Jr: State Fair Delegate Colten Doggett; 1st Place Colten Doggett.

Young Engineers In Solar Energy: State Fair Delegate Allison Bogan; Trophy Allison Bogan; 1st Place Allison Bogan

Cat 1: Purr-Fect Pals (ages 8-10): State Fair Delegate Emma Lovely; 1st Place Emma Lovely

Vet Sciences 3: State Fair Delegate Anna Kowal; State Fair Alternate Savannah Stucky; Trophy Anna Kowal; 1st Place Anna Kowal ; 2nd Place Savannah Stucky.

Vet Sciences 2: State Fair Delegate Abby Welsh; State Fair Alternate Audrey Stanley; 1st Place Abby Welsh; 2nd Place Audrey Stanley.

Vet Sciences 1: State Fair Delegate Kathryn Cotellesso; State Fair Alternate Lauren Heininger; 1st Place Kathryn Cotellesso; 2nd Place Lauren Heininger.

Horseless Horse: Trophy Keely Poor; 1st Place Keely Poor; 2nd Place Maggie Poor; 3rd Place Ava Baker; 4th Place Hailey Petry; 5th Place Jaden Caudill.

Cat 3: Leaping Forward: State Fair Delegate Hunter Richards; Trophy Hunter Richards; 1st Place Hunter Richards.

Cat 2: Climping Up: State Fair Delegate Heather Dutenhaver; 1st Place Heather Dutenhaver.

Pet Rabbit (ages 8-10): State Fair Delegate Kolleen Roessig; State Fair Alternate Madeline Reuter; Trophy Kolleen Roessig; 1st Place Kolleen Roessig; 2nd Place Madeline Reuter; 3rd Place Elizabeth Reuter; 4th Place Colton Morrow.

Pet Rabbit (ages 11-13): State Fair Delegate Karina Roessig; State Fair Alternate Macy Rohler; Trophy Karina Roessig; 1st Place Karina Roessig; 2nd Place Macy Rohler; 3rd Place Giuiniveve Bishop; 4th Place Courtney Prall ; 5th Place Elina Adams.

Pet Rabbit (ages 14-18): State Fair Delegate Anna Kowal; State Fair Alternate Cassie Heininger; 1st Place Anna Kowal; 2nd Place Cassie Heininger; 3rd Place Lauren Heininger; 4th Place Molly Rubio.

All About Dogs (ages 8-10): State Fair Delegate Lillian Brewer; 1st Place Lillian Brewer.

All About Dogs (ages 11-13): State Fair Delegate Kaitlin Bartz; 1st Place Kaitlin Bartz.

Llamas : Trophy Grace Monaghan; 1st Place Camryn Joseph; 2nd Place Grace Monaghan; 3rd Place Sydney Stumbo; 4th Place Elizabeth Vancleve; 5th Place Makaya Simons.

Pet Pals: State Fair Delegate Ashley Howard; State Fair Alternate Courtney Prall; Trophy Ashley Howard; 1st Place Courtney Prall; 2nd Place Janine Stover.

American Sign Language: State Fair Delegate Michael Montgomery; State Fair Alternate Autumn Neville ; 1st Place Michael Montgomery; 2nd Place Autumn Neville.

Rock, Minerals, & Fossils: State Fair Delegate Mackenna Spurr; 1st Place Mackenna Spurr.

Babysitting: 1st Place D’zyer Pfeifer.

Leadership Master: State Fair Delegate Molly Rubio; 1st Place Molly Rubio.

Mastering Photography: State Fair Delegate Michael Montgomery

Photography Master: State Fair Delegate Shiloh Gammon; State Fair Alternate Sarah Bogan; 1st Place Shiloh Gammon; 2nd Place Sarah Bogan.

One On One: State Fair Delegate Ashley Howard; 1st Place Ashley Howard.

Computer Science: State Fair Delegate Elijah Calhoun; Trophy Elijah Calhoun; 1st Place Elijah Calhoun.

You And Your Dog (ages 8-10): State Fair Delegate Michelle Goessl; State Fair Alternate River Demmy-Stover; Trophy Michelle Goessl; 1st Place Michelle Goessl; 2nd Place River Demmy-Stover; 3rd Place Madison Leslie; 4th Place Eva Harris ; 5th Place Caroline Sturgeon/Liberty Phillips.

You And Your Dog (ages 11-13): State Fair Delegate Kathryn Cotellesso; State Fair Alternate Jared Sargent; Trophy Kathryn Cotellesso; 1st Place Kathryn Cotellesso; 2nd Place Jared Sargent; 3rd Place Nathaniel Gibbs; 4th Place Tayla Green; 5th Place Gracelyn Heider.

You And Your Dog (ages 14-18): State Fair Delegate Janine Stover; State Fair Alternate Brittney Sargent; Trophy Janine Stover; 1st Place Janine Stover; 2nd Place Brittney Sargent .

You Can Quilt Jr: State Fair Delegate Katelynn Pulfer; State Fair Alternate Faith Holtkamp; Trophy Katelynn Pulfer; 1st Place Katelynn Pulfer; 2nd Place Faith Holtkamp; 3rd Place Ellie Benefiel.

Knitting And Chrochet: 1st Place Elizabeth Montgomery.

Sundresses And Jumpers: State Fair Delegate Ellie Benefiel; State Fair Alternate Michelle Goessl; Trophy Ellie Benefiel; 1st Place Ellie Benefiel; 2nd Place Michelle Goessl.

Dress Up Outfit-Formal Wear: State Fair Delegate Lauren Heininger; 1st Place Lauren Heininger.

Designed By Me: 1st Place Charity Dunn.

Look Great For Less Sr: State Fair Delegate Ella Calhoun; 1st Place Ella Calhoun.

Sew Fun Jr: State Fair Delegate Ava Carroll; State Fair Alternate Addison Woogerd; Trophy Ava Carroll; 1st Place Ava Carroll; 2nd Place Addison Woogerd; 3rd Place Emma Lovely; 4th Place Alyssa Fast.

Clothing For Your Career: State Fair Delegate Sarah Rocha; 1st Place Sarah Rocha.

Loungewear: 1st Place Emma Simmons.

Shopping Savvy Sr: State Fair Delegate Elizabeth Montgomery; 1st Place Elizabeth Montgomery.

Cake Decorating Beginner Jr: State Fair Delegate Kolleen Roessig; State Fair Alternate Kennedy Gill; 1st Place Kolleen Roessig; 2nd Place Kennedy Gill; 3rd Place Cassidy Brown; 4th Place Keely Poor; 5th Place Caroline Amato.

Cake Decorating Intermediate Jr: State Fair Delegate Karina Roessig; State Fair Alternate Faith Steward; Trophy Karina Roessig; 1st Place Karina Roessig; 2nd Place Faith Steward; 3rd Place Nathaniel Gibbs.

Candy Making Jr: 1st Place Faith Steward.

Candy Making Sr: Trophy Sarah Bogan; 1st Place Sarah Bogan.

Baking Pastries & Pies Sr: 1st Place Sarah Bogan.

Focus On Photography: State Fair Delegate Chaya Gammon; State Fair Alternate Abby Conover ; Trophy Chaya Gammon; 1st Place Chaya Gammon; 2nd Place Abby Conover; 3rd Place Ashley Howard; 4th Place Alex Welsh; 5th Place Gabriel Madison.

Controlling The Image: State Fair Delegate Ashley Howard; State Fair Alternate Mckenzie Thomas; Trophy Ashley Howard; Trophy Ashley Howard; 1st Place Mckenzie Thomas; 2nd Place Bailey Schock; 3rd Place Hannah Hurst.

Arcs And Sparks: State Fair Delegate Devan Lapchynski; State Fair Alternate Kendall Spitler; Trophy Devan Lapchynski; 1st Place Devan Lapchynski; 2nd Place Kendall Spitler .

Measuring Up Jr: State Fair Delegate Madison Leslie; State Fair Alternate Sean Gunzelmann; 1st Place Madison Leslie; 2nd Place Sean Gunzelmann; 3rd Place Nate Gunsett.

Measuring Up Sr: State Fair Delegate Bryant Smith; 1st Place Bryant Smith; 2nd Place Bradley Miller.

Making The Cut Jr: State Fair Delegate Charlie Harlow: State Fair Alternate Colten Doggett; Trophy Charlie Harlow; 1st Place Charlie Harlow; 2nd Place Colten Doggett

Making The Cut Sr: State Fair Delegate Nathan Fear; 1st Place Nathan Fear.

Nailing It Together Sr: State Fair Delegate Stephanie Mullins; 1st Place Stephanie Mullins .

Wood Working Master: State Fair Delegate Curtis Kell; 1st Place Curtis Kell.

Getting Started In Art Jr: State Fair Delegate Guinivere Bishop; 1st Place Guinivere Bishop; 2nd Place Hannah Hurst; 3rd Place Robert Urschel; 4th Place Ella Calhoun; 5th Placce Alanna Morales.

Getting Started In Art Sr: Trophy Michael Montgomery; 1st Place Michael Montgomery; 2nd Place Elizabeth Montgomery; 3rd Place Anna Kowal.

Trash To Treasure Jr: 1st Place Zack Culbreath; 2nd Place Riley Smith; 3rd Place Nate Gunsett; 4th Place Brendan Fisher; 5th Place Emily Burns.

Trash To Treasure Sr: Trophy Payton Hunt; 1st Place Payton Hunt; 2nd Place Sarah Bogan.

Let’s Start Cooking Jr Samuel Hogsed: State Fair Delegate Lola Smith; State Fair Alternate Samuel Hogsed; 1st Place Lola Smith; 2nd Place Nate Gunsett; 3rd Place Taylor Myers; 4th Place Gabrielle Perkins.

Grill Master Jr: State Fair Delegate Braeden Gill; State Fair Alternate Kyle Polk; 1st Place Braeden Gill; 2nd Place Kyle Polk.

Grill Master Sr: State Fair Delegate Hailey Thompson; State Fair Alternate Harley Thompson; 1st Place Hailey Thompson; 2nd Place Harley Thompson; 3rd Place Autumn Neville; 4th Place Bradley Miller.

Dashboard Dining Jr: State Fair Delegate Hannah Conover ; 1st Place Hannah Conover.

Scrapbooking Jr: State Fair Delegate Ellis Adams; State Fair Alternate Allison Fischer; Trophy Ellis Adams; 1st Place Ellis Adams ; 2nd Place Allison Fischer; 3rd Place Kaitlyn Smith; 4th Place Alexis Edwards; 5th Place Addison Edwards.

Scrapbooking Sr: State Fair Delegate Ashley Howard; State Fair Alternate Jordan Gerhardt; Trophy Ashley Howard.

2nd Year Or More Scrapbooking Sr: State Fair Delegate Grace Turner.

My Favorite Things Jr: State Fair Delegate Katherine Kroh; Trophy Katherine Kroh; 1st Place Katherine Kroh; 2nd Place Jacob Arthur.

Rockets Away Solid Fuel: Trophy Daniel Hogsed; 1st Place Daniel Hogsed; 2nd Place Dean Bogan. Rockets Away 2 Liter Bottle: State Fair Delegate Ezra Calhoun; Trophy Ezra Calhoun; 1st Place Ezra Calhoun; 2nd Place Benjamin Smith; 3rd Place Brendan Fischer.

Science Fun With Flight: State Fair Delegate Caleb Hogsed; 1st Place Caleb Hogsed.

Writer In You: Trophy Alicia Gunzelmann; 1st Place Alicia Gunzelmann; 2nd Place Tayla Green; 3rd Place Tavelyn Glascoe; 4th Place Gabrielle Perkins; 5th Place Carmen Kell.

Make Over My Space Sr: State Fair Delegate Cassie Heininger; Trophy Cassie Heininger; 1st Place Cassie Heininger.

The Laundry Project: State Fair Delegate Maya Haught; Trophy Maya Haught; 1st Place Maya Haught. Science Fun With Kitchen Chemistry: State Fair Delegate Nate Gunsett; State Fair Alternate Benjamin Smith; Trophy Nate Gunsett; 1st Place Nate Gunsett ; 2nd Place Benjamin Smith.

Discovering 4-H: Trophy Robert Urschel; 1st Place Robert Urschel; 2nd Place Cougar Barok; 3rd Place Lillian Brewer .

Science Fun With Dairy Foods: State Fair Delegate Teresa Bartz; State Fair Alternate Garrett Hook; Trophy Teresa Bartz; 1st Place Teresa Bartz; 2nd Place Garrett Hook; 3rd Place Dakota Byrd.

First Aid In Action Jr: State Fair Delegate Alaina Morgan; State Fair Alternate Ezra Calhoun; Trophy Alaina Morgan; 1st Place Alaina Morgan; 2nd Place Ezra Calhoun.

Keeping Fit Jr: State Fair Delegate Hailey Berro; 1st Place Hailey Berro; 2nd Place Jadyn Myers. Keeping Fit Sr : State Fair Delegate Lauren Heininger; 1st Place Lauren Heininger; 2nd Place Michael Montgomery; 3rd Place Elizabeth Montgomery.

Alcohol And Drug Abuse Sr: State Fair Delegate Ashley Howard; 1st Place Ashley Howard.

Play The Role Jr: 1st Place Abby Paris.

Play The Role Sr: 1st Place Isabel Williams.

Family History Treasure Hunt (1st Year): State Fair Delegate Elijah Smith; State Fair Alternate Kaelyn Wright; 1st Place Elijah Smith; 2nd Place Kaelyn Wright; 3rd Place Matt Paris; 4th Place Elyse Waggoner.

Bicycling For Fun: 1st Place Annika Linquist.

Your Thoughts Matter Jr: State Fair Delegate Kelsey Stone ; 1st Place Kelsey Stone.

Your Thoughts Matter Sr: State Fair Delegate Molly Byrd; State Fair Alternate Molly Rubio; Trophy Molly Byrd; 1st Place Molly Byrd; 2nd Place Molly Rubio; 3rd Place Ashley Howard; 4th Place Sydney Steck; 5th Place Elijah Smith.

Set The Stage: 1st Place Emily Burns .

Becoming Money Wise: 1st Place Elijah Calhoun.

The Truth About Tobacco Sr: State Fair Delegate Kaylee Berro; State Fair Alternate Ashley Howard; 1st Place Kaylee Berro; 2nd Place Ashley Howard.

Teens: On The Road To Success: 1st Place Elizabeth Montgomery.

Exploring Ponds: State Fair Delegate Zack Berro; 1st Place Zack Berro.

Insect Adventures 1: State Fair Delegate Lukas Atkinson; 1st Place Lukas Atkinson.

Insect Adventures 2: State Fair Delegate Lucas Morgan; 1st Place Lucas Morgan.

Grow Your Own Vegetables: State Fair Delegate Emma Mccoy; State Fair Alternate Cougar Barok; 1st Place Emma Mccoy; 2nd Place Cougar Barok.

Ohio Birds: State Fair Delegate Ruby Gross ; State Fair Alternate Grace Smith; 1st Place Ruby Gross; 2nd Place Grace Smith ; 3rd Place Dakota Byrd; 4th Place Jack Steward.

Trapping Muskrats In Ohio: State Fair Delegate Dalton Curtis; 1st Place Dalton Curtis.

Why Trees Matter: State Fair Delegate Alainamae Miller; 1st Place Alainamae Miller.

Canning And Freezing: State Fair Delegate Alice Hook; 1st Place Alice Hook.

Outdoor Adventure: Beginning Fishing: 1st Place Cougar Barok.

Fishing For The Intermediate: State Fair Delegate Jordan Gerhardt; Trophy Jordan Gerhardt; 1st Place Jordan Gerhardt.

Explore The Outdoors: State Fair Delegate Emma Schnecker; State Fair Alternate Alice Hook; Trophy Emma Schnecker; 1st Place Emma Schnecker; 2nd Place Alice Hook; 3rd Place Meghan Snyder; 4th Place Krista Dunn; 5th Place Garrett Hook.

Beekeeping Jr: State Fair Delegate Stewart Kroh; State Fair Alternate Rachel Weaver; 1st Place Stewart Kroh; 2nd Place Rachel Weaver; 3rd Place Aletheia Harris; 4th Place Lucas Kunzelman.

Yeast Breads On The Rise: State Fair Delegate Abigail Minc; State Fair Alternate Karleigh Godfrey; 1st Place Abigail Minc; 2nd Place Karleigh Godfrey.

Fast Break For Breakfast Jr: State Fair Delegate Gabbi Bradley; State Fair Alternate Joel Rocha ; 1st Place Gabbi Bradley; 2nd Place Joel Rocha; 3rd Place Alice Hook; 4th Place Hannah Hyslope.

Snack Attack Jr: State Fair Delegate Adelyn (addie) Tate; State Fair Alternate Kaelyn Wright; 1st Place Adelyn (addie) Tate; 2nd Place Kaelyn Wright; 3rd Place Adalynn Gill; 4th Place Tristan Vogl.

Everyday Food And Fitness Jr: State Fair Delegate Hailey Berro; 1st Placce Hailey Berro.

You’re The Chef: 1st Place Kiersten Quinlan.

Sports Nutrition: Ready, Set, Go! Jr: 1st Place Elizabeth Vancleve.

Sports Nutrition: Ready, Set, Go! Sr: State Fair Delegate Grant Arnold; 1st Place Grant Arnold; 2nd Place Ethan Perkins.

Global Gourmet: State Fair Delegate Michael Montgomery; State Fair Alternate Molly Byrd; 1st Place Michael Montgomery; 2nd Place Molly Byrd; 3rd Place Kelsey Stone.

Let’s Bake Quick Breads Jr: State Fair Delegate Mary Bartz; 1st Place Mary Bartz.

Let’s Bake Quick Breads Sr: State Fair Delegate Michael Montgomery; 1st Place Michael Montgomery.

Shooting Sports – Shotgun Jr: State Fair Delegate Chase Hunt; State Fair Alternate Jimmy Church; 1st Place Chase Hunt; 2nd Place Jimmy Church; 3rd Place Justin Mahaffey; 4th Place Aaron Schrand; 5th Place Aidan Kirsch.

Shooting Sports – Shotgun Sr : State Fair Delegate Devan Lapchynski; State Fair Alternate Elijah Beekman; 1st Place Devan Lapchynski; 2nd Place Elijah Beekman; 3rd Place Katlynn Eavers; 4th Place Jason Mahaffey; 5th Place Julia Huff.

Shooting Sports – Pistol Jr: State Fair Delegate Tayla Green; State Fair Alternate Lia Johnson; 1st Place Tayla Green; 2nd Place Lia Johnson.

Shooting Sports – Pistol Sr: State Fair Delegate Makaya Simons; State Fair Alternate Julia Huff; 1st Place Makaya Simons; 2nd Place Julia Huff; 3rd Place Brady Morris; 4th Place Elijah Beekman; 5th Place Sydney Stumbo.

Safe Use Of Guns: State Fair Delegate John Bartz; State Fair Alternate Matthew Long; 1st Place John Bartz; 2nd Place Matthew Long.

Basic Archery: State Fair Delegate Chloe Queary; State Fair Alternate Kimberly Dutenhaver; 1st Place Chloe Queary; 2nd Place Kimberly Dutenhaver.

Shooting Sports – Archery Jr: State Fair Delegate Pepin Bray; State Fair Alternate Renee Laskowski; 1st Place Pepin Bray; 2nd Place Renee Laskowski

Shooting Sports – Archery Sr: State Fair Delegate Owen Lamb; State Fair Alternate Rachel Crafton; 1st Place Owen Lamb; 2nd Place Rachel Crafton; 3rd Place William Paris.

Hunting Sr: State Fair Delegate Jordan Gerhardt; 1st Place Jordan Gerhardt.

Rifle Jr: State Fair Delegate Pepin Bray; State Fair Alternate River Demmy-Stover; 1st Place Pepin Bray; 2nd Place River Demmy-Stover; 3rd Place Tayla Green; 4th Place Renee Laskowski; 5th Place Blake Midlam.

Rifle Sr: State Fair Delegate Janine Stover; State Fair Alternate Owen Lamb; 1st Place Janine Stover; 2nd Place Owen Lamb; 3rd Place Makaya Simons; 4th Place Sydney Stumbo.

Muzzleloading Sr: State Fair Delegate Jordan Gerhardt; 1st Place Jordan Gerhardt.