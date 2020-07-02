“And as he taught them, he said, ‘Is it not written: My house will be called a house of prayer for all nations? But you have made it a den of robbers.’ ” (Matthew 21:13)

Jesus rose up with a righteous anger when He observed the Temple in Jerusalem being overrun with merchants. His anger came as a direct result of His desire for humankind to come to their Creator God. The disturbance of selling in the Temple Court of the Gentiles made it difficult for non-Jews to approach God at the Temple through prayer. Jesus here reveals that all prayer is important to our God because it is an attempt to communicate with Him. There is no question that our God hears all prayers but it is a question as to His response.

Anyone can cry out to God in prayer. Anyone can be answered through that communication if it is to our One True God. Therefore, there is no power in prayer but there is power in the one to Whom we pray. Only the One True Creator of the Universe is able to answer our prayers. As followers of Jesus Christ we have a new way to pray, “In Jesus’ name” (John 16:28). Jesus has told us that we have direct access to the Father through our faith in Him. This is a special connection that we do not want to pass up. It still does not mean our prayers will be answered the way we wish but it does mean we are in contact with the One who is all powerful to respond according to His will. Thank You, Jesus!

Heavenly Father, thank You for the Jesus connection. Thank You for His sacrifice for us. Thank You that through Him we are able to communicate with You every moment. Thank You for the power You bestow on our life, sustaining us in faithfulness to You. Send Your Grace for our every turn.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

