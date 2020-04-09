Social distancing and a friend who sticks closer than a brother

Proverbs 18:24 “A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”

Isolation really stinks! Who would have ever dreamed a year ago that this Easter season we would be hunkered down in our houses avoiding contact with those we love? Today’s proverb takes on new meaning in light of COVID-19. Wisdom for today says, “Those who meet with any of their companions may come to ruin … but thank the Lord there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”

We have all experienced times of loneliness. Certain seasons of life lend themselves to disconnection and lack of close companionship. These past weeks have been one of those times. While it is a blessing to have social media, Zoom meetings, and FaceTime, nothing can really take the place of face-to-face physical interaction. You can’t give a big hug to your grandchildren over the airwaves or feel the affirmation of a warm and understanding squeeze through the phone. But for the sake of protection we choose to discontinue any regular meetings, communicate through windows to elderly family members in care facilities, wave from a distance when spying a friend in a local store, and avoid the neighbor when taking a walk. It’s helpful to slow the spread of germs, but it really stinks.

Yet no matter how bad this 2020 pandemic gets, we never have to be in complete and total isolation. There is a friend who can override the 6-9 foot rule. This friend sticks closer than a brother even when you even need to quarantine from other family members. He is never affected by the coronavirus or any other results of sin, and He promises to never leave us or forsake us. This friend is Jesus.

In John 15 Jesus called His obedient disciples His friends and made known to them all He heard from His Father. And He still shares the secret of the Lord with those who fear Him while continually keeping His covenant of faithfulness. After all, He laid down His life for us so we can be sure He will not forsake us now.

Are you feeling alone and isolated? Then reach out to the best friend you will ever have. Listen to His secrets as He speaks through the Bible. Talk to Him in prayer while taking your daily walks. Memorize His words as you sit eating your meals. Stretch your hands upward as you praise Him for His constant faithfulness. Soon you will experience His gentle touch as He makes you aware of His very real presence.

Isolation really stinks. But maybe during this time of social distancing we will discover a friend who sticks closer than a brother. Maybe the coronavirus will reintroduce us to Jesus.

Love, Mama.

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

