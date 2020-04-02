John 11:25 “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?’”

Death is a very devastating event. Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things we will ever have to go through on this earth. Even Jesus wept while standing at a friend’s graveside. But for the Christian, death is not a time to say, “Goodbye.” Instead it’s a time to say, “See you later.”

Last week we lost a very special person. After months of declining health, Grandpa Sheridan finally succumbed to illness. His body shut down and he breathed his last. We have been processing this loss and are grateful for all the kindness people have shown. While COVID-19 has made it more difficult to enjoy understanding hugs and shared tears, so many have reached out through Facebook, handwritten cards, and phone calls. These all help us as we process the grief.

Grandpa was a wonderful, personable man of whom many have fond memories and touching stories. We will sorely miss him. But I am grateful we do not have to say final goodbyes.

Grandpa knew and believed what Jesus said at the graveside of his friend, Lazarus. “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.”

Even now Grandpa is very much alive in heaven waiting for us to join him. What a happy day that will be!!

So do not grieve as the world grieves. Our loss is great, but God’s gift is greater. Through Jesus, the true resurrection and the life, we can experience the victory of death. And our sad goodbyes can become comforting “I’ll see you laters.”

We are all thankful to have known and loved a wonderful man – Charles Keith Sheridan. But this is not goodbye. So we’ll see you later, Grandpa Sheridan!

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

