Transportation available for Celebration of Life

FAIRBORN — FCS Transportation will offer two buses to transport students who would like to attend the Celebration of Life for Lily Clingner.

They will be at Fairborn High School on December 27, loading between 4 and 4:15 p.m. in the front parking lot. If only one bus is needed at that time, the other bus will be delivered back to transportation.

Transportation will leave from FHS between 4:15 — 4:20 p.m., then leave FOP at approximately 6:30 p.m. and return to FHS at approximately 7 p.m. A counselor will ride the bus to and from service and will have students sign in upon loading and will also check them in before leaving service to return to FHS. She will wait until all students are picked up at FHS after dropping off.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairborn High School which will be distributed between the Cross Country team, the LEO Club and the ASL Club all in Lily’s memory.

