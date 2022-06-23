FIS construction delayed

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Intermediate School students will have to wait a little longer to see their new building.

According to a message sent to FCS parents from Superintendent Gene Lolli, “The district was notified last week, by the construction company, that there will be a delay in the opening of Fairborn Intermediate School (previously on schedule). The district leadership and union leadership teams have met, and we are looking at options which include delaying the start of school, district-wide. More information will be shared as soon as possible and will be posted and shared on the district website and social media. The district will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

According to the district’s calendar, opening day for staff is Aug. 15 while the first day for grades 1-12 is Aug. 18. The opening for all buildings appears to now be early September.

“We are looking at a start date of the day after Labor Day and will make up the time,” the district posted as a reply to a comment on Facebook. “Remote learning is not an option at this time. The reason for working on this decision to start all buildings at the same time is because we know that older siblings help with younger siblings and that parents have to get to work.”

Starting FIS students in an alternative location appears to be off the table.

“We don’t want our students, staff, and faculty to have to move buildings in the middle of the school year, as students need consistency and routines,” the district said on Facebook. “We want them to start and finish the year in one building (the new building). We will continue to provide updates; we wanted to communicate as much as we can at this moment in time. We are planning now, and these are questions we are exploring in partnership with our faculty, staff, and administrators, in addition to other community partners that this will impact.”

File photos Construction of the new Fairborn Intermediate School, which had been on schedule, has been delayed, potentially impacting the beginning of the school year. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/06/web1_Rickert-11.jpg File photos Construction of the new Fairborn Intermediate School, which had been on schedule, has been delayed, potentially impacting the beginning of the school year. File photos Construction of the new Fairborn Intermediate School, which had been on schedule, has been delayed, potentially impacting the beginning of the school year. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/06/web1_Rickert-Ten.jpg File photos Construction of the new Fairborn Intermediate School, which had been on schedule, has been delayed, potentially impacting the beginning of the school year. File photos Construction of the new Fairborn Intermediate School, which had been on schedule, has been delayed, potentially impacting the beginning of the school year. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/06/web1_Rickert-Nine.jpg File photos Construction of the new Fairborn Intermediate School, which had been on schedule, has been delayed, potentially impacting the beginning of the school year.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.