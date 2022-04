Submitted photo

Arrowood Elementary School recently named its March All-Stars. These students were selected for being helpful. Recognized were: Declan Fredrick, Kennedy McClanahan, Ella Kalbaugh, and Bella Lambert (kindergarten); Annabelle Hoskins, Journey Alford, Mauricio Tostado, and Maya Coffman (first grade); Ava Adams, Brennen Cardenas, Allen Wright, and David Knight (second grade); Thomas Leightenheimer, Braxton Dingeman, Cambree Womacks, and Arrianna Wallen (third grade); Adriana Brittingham, Sophia Betzner, Makenzie Baird, and Gena Cherry (fourth grade) and Eli Roby, Olivia Osterholt, and Sophia Scafone (fifth grade).