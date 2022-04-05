Free GED/HSE program in Fairborn reopens

FAIRBORN — Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s (MVCTC) Aspire GED/HSE program at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn has reopened after a two-year COVID-19 inspired shutdown.

Aspire is a state-wide, grant-funded program designed to help adult students reach their educational and employment goals by offering them free classes.

Aspire also holds English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) classes at Abiding Christ. These free classes are tailored to speakers of other languages who wish to improve their English language skills. Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, located at 326 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, has hosted the Aspire program for 40 years, according to Pastor Craig Fourman.

Services that are available include foundational math, reading and writing skills; Adult Secondary Education/High School Equivalency preparation (GED/HiSET); transition services that help students develop essential skills for employment, college or trade school; life skills, employability skills, and computer literacy; workplace education services that are offered in collaboration with an employer to increase the productivity of the workforce; and, distance education classes that enhance learning using technology. English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) classes are also available.

MVCTC’s Aspire program offers workplace education and adult readiness classes at different locations around Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties to individuals with or without a high school diploma. In-person classes as well as online classes are offered at times convenient to student’s schedules.

For a list of classes and in-person locations, visit http://www.mvctc.com/ae/programs/aspire. For more information or to ask questions, call 937-223-5626 or email [email protected]