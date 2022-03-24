Greeneview FFA to update Farm Forum

XENIA — The Monday, March 28 Greene County Farm Forum meeting will feature an overview of activities of the Greeneview FFA chapter.

Agriculture science instructor Doug Wickline has arranged for students Taylor Warner, Eva Moore, and Emma Holm to discuss their activities.

The meeting will be held in the Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia. For those interested, a meal ($12 per person) will be served at 6:30 p.m., prior to the meeting around 7 p.m. To make meal reservations, call or email Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or [email protected] by Friday, March 25. No reservations are necessary for those planning to only attend the meeting.

The program is open to the public.