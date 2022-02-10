Bellbrook police chief to join Greene County Sheriff’s Office

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will be gaining a new chief deputy next month when Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty is appointed and sworn in to his new position.

The long-time law enforcement officer will begin Monday, March 7, filling the spot vacated when Scott Anger was appointed sheriff.

“I have 20 years of command experience, dealing with people, problems, budgets, etc.,” said Doherty whose last day as chief in Bellbrook is Friday, March 4. “My number one goal is to provide some relief to Sheriff Anger. I think I’ve done a good job in seeing what the community wants and I believe that community policing has brought people together. I’m looking forward to working with Sheriff Anger, we’ve been friends for 32 years. I’m also looking forward to working with and serving all the men and women in the sheriff’s department. “I’m ready and willing to get things done.”

Anger said a lot went into the decision of naming a chief deputy.

“I’ve thought about it a long time,” he said. “Doug and I worked together as captains for the Xenia Police Department. We both worked our way up through the ranks and he went to Bellbrook as police chief and I became chief deputy. I think this is a positive thing going forward. You have to pick the person who works really well with the sheriff and who has the skill set. Doug worked with the sheriff and I for 14 years and with me for 24 years. He’s happy to come aboard. He likes to help mentor people and help them achieve their goals. My staff knows about it and seems happy with the choice.”

With almost a month to go before the appointment takes effect, Bellbrook officials are starting the review process for naming a new chief.

“We will appoint a new chief, we won’t let the spot go unfilled,” said City Manager Rob Schommer. “We haven’t posted anything yet. We are reviewing personnel merit rules and following policy. I believe in promoting from within, a preference of mine is to identify any qualified candidates to fill the position.”

The chief position pays $114,000 a year, according to city officials.

Doherty, 56, lives in Bellbrook and will continue to reside in Greene County, he said.

Doherty https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/02/web1_Doherty.jpg Doherty

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.