Four seeking two spots on New Jasper board

NEW JASPER TOWNSHIP — Two New Jasper Township trustees are facing off against two challengers in the November election.

Mike Horsley and Lisa Townsend are up for re-election, while Philip Clevenger and Pam Kingsolver are on the ballot trying to win one of two open seats.

Horsley said, “I’m re-running because I like being involved in the community. I personally enjoy working with the fire department and road department. We have a great service and want to keep it that way.”

He is retired from Cedarville Hardware after 42 years. He has been part of Greene County Regional Planning and its executive board. He has been a trustee for the last eight years.

Townsend expressed the same reason for re-running for her position. She said cares for her community and likes being involved.

“I am trying to make sure the road superintendent and the fire chief have the tools and budget they need to take care of everything in our community,” she said.

Townsend has an associate degree in business. For the past four years, she has worked as a U.S. Postal rural carrier assistant. She has also been a township trustee for eight years. Additionally, Townsend volunteers with a group working to restore various local cemeteries. They are replacing and cleaning headstones. The township has been able to get a new EMS truck. It is also exploring financial options to build a new firehouse on land already available.

Clevenger is looking to be a new face on the township trustees. He said his years of experience in construction and quality control will be a great transition if he is elected.

“If elected, my main goal is to stay on budget and use the money given to the township wisely,” he said.

Clevenger has been with the Diyanni Homes Construction company for three years and works as a quality control superintendent.

Clevenger said some top issues he would be facing include keeping up with the waterways and improving them as well as upgrading some of the equipment at the fire house to make sure they can work effectively and improve response/call times.

Kingsolver could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts.

By Kristina Thompson For Greene County News

Kristina Thompson is an intern for Greene County News.

