Fairborn celebrates Pride

Local members of Free Mom Hugs at Fairborn Pride. Free Mom Hugs Ohio is an organization of parents and allies that support LGBTQ+ youth.

Young Pride participants show off their flags.

Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News

Fairborn showed out in force to celebrate Pride on the rain date the evening of July 9. Attendees enjoyed performances by artists and drag queens at the Fairborn Ampitheatre.

A drag queen shows off her moves at the Fairborn Ampitheatre.