McLendon sentenced in Fairborn hotel shooting

XENIA — Michael McLendon, of Dayton, was sentenced in Greene County Common Pleas Court to 47 years to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of Andrew Day. McLendon pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery felony charges and was sentenced on Wednesday in Greene County courts.

The minimum 47-year sentence includes convictions in both Montgomery County and Greene County Common Pleas Court. McLendon pleaded guilty in Montgomery County to one felony count of complicity to commit aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, and entered a guilty plea in Greene County courts for a felony count of aggravated murder. McLendon’s sentence in Greene County carries a mandatory 33 years to life in prison without parole, and his Montgomery County sentence carries a minimum of 14 years, each served consecutively. McLendon must also register as a violent offender.

Day, a hotel clerk, was working behind the counter at the Hampton Inn in Fairborn when he was shot and killed March 7, 2018 during a robbery.

Day, 29 at the time of his death, was a 2007 graduate of Tecumseh High School and managed Every.Day.Shot, his part-time photography business.

McLendon previously faced the death penalty in this case.

Members of Day’s family, including his wife, mother, and brother, spoke at the conclusion of the sentencing. Day’s wife said she may never know how her husband’s death may have affected their young daughter.

“I don’t know what to say to my daughter when she is sad and asks questions,” she said. “All I can do is hold her and talk about how much we miss and love her dad.”

McLendon was previously diagnosed with moderate-to-severe schizophrenia. In 2018, he was deemed incompetent to stand trial and ordered to undergo competency restoration treatment.

“I found out the truth about you murdering my brother like a dog, pulling the trigger on a person who was looking away from you. Shooting someone you couldn’t even look in the eyes is the definition of a coward,” Day’s brother said.

“My brother didn’t have to die for you to get help with your own mental health,” he continued. “My faith has been completely shattered. For the rest of my life, I will hope that God does not exist so you cannot be forgiven when you die.”

Day’s mother said she was thankful for the plea deal and thanked McLendon’s mother and sister, who turned him in to police.

“Turning you in had to be hard,” she said. ‘I am not sure what I would have done, and I’d like to think I would have done the same thing. It was very brave of them.”

Photo by London Bishop | Greene County News Michael McLendon (right) and his attorney listen to a statement read by Andrew Day’s widow (left). McLendon was sentenced Wednesday for Day’s shooting death in 2018. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/07/web1_20210707_194019.jpg Photo by London Bishop | Greene County News Michael McLendon (right) and his attorney listen to a statement read by Andrew Day’s widow (left). McLendon was sentenced Wednesday for Day’s shooting death in 2018.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

