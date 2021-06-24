WPAFB virtual job fair targets cybersecurity, intel

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Looking for a job? Wright-Patterson will host a virtual hiring fair in cooperation with Transition Careers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Employers will be targeting jobseekers with security clearances for employment at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, and across the United States.

The fair is supported by the Ohio National Guard Employment Enhancement Program (NGEEP), and is open to active duty and reserve military, national guard, military retirees and civilians with experience in defense, aerospace, engineering, IT, cyber and intelligence. Active or current security clearance, i.e. used within 24 months, issued by the federal government is required to participate. Job seekers must pre-register and submit their resume online.

”In addition to jobs located at Wright-Patterson, there will be jobs available nationwide as well,” Jason Semerakis, founder and CEO of Transition Careers said. “So, even if they are interested in relocating or maybe entertaining jobs elsewhere, they’ll be able to find out about that as well.”

To participate, jobseekers need to go to www.TransitionCareers.com/JSR to RSVP and upload their resumes.

Semerakis said even if you can’t attend during the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EDT) timeslot, those interested should still register and upload their resume anyway. During the virtual event on June 30, interviewees will be able to chat with local and national employers, network, and participate in online interviews conducted by hiring managers and recruiters via chat and video. Some of the participating employers include Sumaria Systems Inc., Odyssey Systems, Military Sealift Command, Lockheed Martin Space, and others.

For more information, jobseekers are invited to email questions to JobSeeker@TransitionCareers.com and employers are asked to email Employer@transitioncareers.com.