Crash damages Veterans Memorial

FAIRBORN —A car struck the Veterans’ Memorial in the center of downtown Fairborn early Saturday morning. The memorial and central flagpole sustained severe structural damage as a result of the single vehicle accident.

The crash happened around 2:30, according to Fairborn police, at the intersection of Central Avenue and Main Street. The car flew over the memorial and rolled over on its top.

Following the accident, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed temporarily for repairs, but the central flagpole had to be removed due to structural damage, according to a city Facebook post.

Flying debris from the memorial also damaged surrounding buildings, including the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Fairborn police.

Photo by Charles Caperton | Greene County News The Veteran’s Memorial and central flagpole were damaged as a result of a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/06/web1_Vets-flag-damaged-1.jpg Photo by Charles Caperton | Greene County News The Veteran’s Memorial and central flagpole were damaged as a result of a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Submitted photo The car flipped onto its top as a result of the collision. Debris from the crash damaged nearby buildings. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/06/web1_Fborncrash2.jpg Submitted photo The car flipped onto its top as a result of the collision. Debris from the crash damaged nearby buildings.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

