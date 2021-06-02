Dinosaurs coming to Air Force museum

RIVERSIDE — Some unusual visitors are coming to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force this June. The museum will host a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Carnotaurus and some Raptors in a new exhibit on June 12.

“The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force often focuses its events and programs on STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. For this event we are going to focus on an area of science we don’t often get a chance to explore – paleontology,” the museum said in an announcement.

In addition to learning about the nuts and bolts of aircraft, visitors will have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the creatures that ruled the earth millions of years ago. The exhibit is free, open to the public, and family-friendly.

Six “larger than life” dinosaurs will be in Buildings 2, 3 and 4 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the day of the event. Some dinosaurs are as big as 9 ft. tall. The animatronic dinosaurs are designed to be realistic, and can move, blink, open their mouths and roar. For visitors that may have sensory-sensitivity, Building 2 will be a “roar-free” zone.

The event will include Jurassic-era themed simulator rides, giveaways and fun facts, the museum said.