Stillwrights closes after 11 years

FAIRBORN — Stillwrights Distillery, which produced craft bourbon and whiskey out of Fairborn has closed permanently.

The distillery announced its closure on Facebook Saturday, writing “Thank you so much for your support over the past years” to their over 9,000 followers.

Flat Rock Spirits, co-owned by Brad Measel, Shawn Measel and James Bagford, produces bourbon, rum, and moonshine under the brand name Stillwrights. The distillery has been in business for 11 years and headquartered in Fairborn for nine. Located at 5380 Intrastate Drive near I-675, Stillwrights has had their products on the shelves for six years, since 2014.

Their flavored moonshine won several awards at the 2014 American Distillers Institute (ADI) Judging of American Craft Spirits, and their bourbon whiskey was awarded a gold medal by American Craft Spirits Association in 2015.

In 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Stillwrights rose to the challenge of creating hand sanitizer in their still for medical personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other first responders. The first 40,000 ounces of hand sanitizer went straight to Wright-Patt. The total amount, valued at $100,000, also went to Fairborn police, fire, EMS, and the post office.

“For as long as we’ve been in business, that’s the first time we worked around the clock,” Brad Measel said at the time.

After their brief foray into hand sanitizer making, Stillwrights stayed open throughout the pandemic as an essential business.

Stillwrights owners could not be reached for comment.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.