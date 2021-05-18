NMUSAF visitors no longer required to wear masks

RIVERSIDE — Fully vaccinated persons visiting the Air Force Museum do not have to wear masks, as CDC restrictions ease across the country.

“In support of updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, fully vaccinated visitors (who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose) will no longer be required to wear masks when visiting the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force beginning May 15,” the museum said in an announcement.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks.

Museum staff will not ask visitors to prove their vaccination status, officials said. Those who wish to continue wearing masks may still do so.

In addition, cleaning procedures, sneeze guards at volunteer and cashier desks, and hand sanitizer stations will remain in place throughout the museum.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director Mr. David Tillotson, this change is a major step forward, and the museum will rely on individual integrity and mutual respect to prevail as the new policy is implemented.

“Exactly 14 months ago, we had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close the museum in order to protect the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers from COVID-19,” Tillotson said. “Although we were able to re-open the museum with the mask requirement last July, we recognized that restriction caused many to delay or postpone their visit. Now, due the steady decline of incidence rate and low plateau of new cases, we are thrilled to be able to take this next step forward in allowing those who are fully vaccinated to once again enjoy the museum without having to wear masks.”