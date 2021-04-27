Fairborn firefighters celebrate

FAIRBORN — As the pandemic put a delay on recognizing some of the city’s best, the Fairborn Fire Department took the opportunity Monday morning to properly recognize outstanding firefighters and welcome a new member to its ranks.

City Manager Rob Anderson swore in Althea Friesen, the newest of Fairborn’s firefighters, at Fire Station 2 Monday morning.

Also celebrated were Lt. Dan Wolfe, who earned his promotion this past year; Brian Bartels, a senior firefighter; and firefighters Jenna Bennett and Brian DeVilbiss, who also joined the FFD this past year.

Firefighter Sean Woodmansee was unanimously nominated as the department’s Firefighter of the Year and will receive the 2021 Knights of Columbus Blue Coat Award, pending the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The men and women of the Fairborn Fire Department go above and beyond,” Chief Dave Reichert said. “With the pandemic, we’ve had to water down some of our celebrations. We haven’t had the opportunity to host family members and friends, to truly recognize the individuals that we are today.”