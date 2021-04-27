GCPH to hold vaccine clinic at Fairborn church next week

FAIRBORN — Greene County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church. The church is located at 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

This clinic is open to the public by appointment and will provide the Moderna vaccine to “as many citizens who wish to receive it,” GCPH said Monday.

As of March 29, Ohio has opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to persons 16 and older, however the Moderna vaccine is only available to those at least 18 years of age.

Patients can schedule appointments at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Input ‘Fairborn’ or the zip code in the search bar, and then click on ‘availability’ under ‘Greene County Public Health – Abiding Christ’. This will show the available times. Once patients schedule an appointment, GCPH will send a confirmation code by email that patients should bring to their appointment.

For assistance scheduling an appointment online, please reach out to the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or online at https://vaxchat.ohio.gov.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/04/web1_GCPH-Logo.jpg