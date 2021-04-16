D-Day plane touches down at NMUSAF

RIVERSIDE — An aircraft that flew during the invasion of Normandy will be visiting the National Museum of the United States Air Force next week. That’s All, Brother, a Douglas C-47 will stop at the museum from April 20-22, the museum announced Tuesday. The plane will also stop in Xenia over the weekend.

That’s All, Brother, piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944. The night before the invasion, That’s All, Brother led more than 800 C-47s dropping more than 13,000 paratroopers behind enemy lines in Normandy.

After D-Day and several other missions, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold on the civilian market in 1945, the museum said in a release. After it changed hands several times, the Commemorative Air Force was able to acquire the aircraft and restore it to flying status. That’s All, Brother has been restored to its authentic 1944 condition, the museum said, including its D-Day paint scheme and original interior.

The aircraft returned to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in 2019.

That’s All, Brother has some other Ohio stops planned on its tour, including Hogan Field (Butler County Regional) in Hamilton April 16-18, and Grimes Field in Urbana on April 19. The plane will also stop in Xenia April 23-25.

That’s All, Brother will land on the runway behind the Air Force Museum around 8 a.m. April 20 and will be on static display the same day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The aircraft will also be open for viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 22. That’s All, Brother will take off again for its next destination between 1-2 p.m.

Visitors can watch the aircraft land and take-off from the museum’s Memorial Park, weather permitting.

While inside the museum, masks are required for visitors ages three and up. Outside , masks are required when unable to maintain physical distancing, while in line, and while inside the plane.

Interior aircraft viewing is managed by the C-47 crew and limited to two visitors at one time. The aircraft will have a designated entrance and exit, and hand sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance and exit of the aircraft.

