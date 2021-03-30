Planet Fitness coming to Shoppes at Valle Green

FAIRBORN — Planet Fitness will be the next major company to move in to the commercial complex on Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Oberer Realty, Ltd. announced last week that the fitness center franchise has signed a lease to occupy a 22,000-square-foot property at the Shoppes at Valle Greene in Fairborn.

The space is part of the 72,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Kroger. Kroger expanded and relocated its Marketplace in the Shoppes in 2017. Planet Fitness will be located next to Goodwill, which moved into 19,000 square feet in the former Kroger building in 2018.

Planet Fitness, whose only other Greene County location is in Sugarcreek Township, plans to open the Fairborn location in the 4th quarter of 2021.

Shoppes at Valle Greene is also home to Starbucks, Cassano’s, HotHead Burrito, Edward Jones and H&R Block.

“With the recent opening of the 248,000-square-foot Menard’s and the Kroger Marketplace expansion, Shoppes at Valle Greene represents a steady and desirable growth area in the market,” said Chris Conley, president and partner of Oberer Realty Services.

Conley acted as the developer’s representative in the transaction. Drew Sulzer of Reisenfeld and Company represented the tenant.

“Our anchor tenants Kroger & Menard’s, coupled with access to both the highway and neighborhood traffic provides a great combination for success for our tenants,” Conley said in a news release.

Oberer Realty Services currently has inline retail space ranging from 1500 –16,000 square feet as well as land available for development on Commerce Center Drive, the company said.

Planet Fitness is one of the “largest and fastest-growing global franchisors” and operators of fitness centers with over 2,000 locations and 14.1 million members.

Oberer Realty Services, Ltd. has developed nine Kroger anchored centers and have leased and sold millions of square feet of retail and office space in the Dayton and Cincinnati markets. Oberer Realty Services, based in Miamisburg, is part of the network of independent operators that make up Oberer Companies, founded in 1949.