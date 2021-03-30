Vietnam Veterans honored with pinning ceremony

Dr. Thomas Hardy, Dayton VA Medical Center chief of staff and Vietnam War veteran, shakes hands with Terri Perkins, a Vietnam spouse, at the Vietnam War Veterans Day 2021 Pinning Ceremony at the Fairborn Senior Center.

Hardy speaks at the Vietnam War Veterans Day 2021 Pinning Ceremony. Vietnam veterans and their families from around the Miami Valley were in attendance.

Hardy shakes hands with a Vietnam Veteran spouse.

Cindy LaPointe-Dafler gives a Vietnam War Veteran a pin.