FHS senior receives citizenship award

FAIRBORN — The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have recognized a Fairborn High School student for her outstanding work and good citizenship. FHS senior Mallory Wardle was recently awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award, and was recognized as the Southwest District DAR Good Citizen winner. Wardle also earned runner-up status for the DAR Good Citizens Award at the State level.

“Mallory is a senior and an outstanding representative of Fairborn High School,” a spokesperson for the district said.

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. This program is only open to high-school seniors whose schools are accredited by their state board of education. Only one student per year may be honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen.

Marti Riddle, Regent for the Rebecca Galloway Chapter of the NSDAR, presented Wardle with her award.

This award highlights an incredible four years for Wardle at Fairborn High School. During her time she has been active in her high school as treasurer of her senior class, Student Congress and Leo Club, president of Interact Club, and participated in Junior Leadership Dayton and the Rotary Youth Scholarship Awards.

Wardle is a member of Student Congress, Student Ambassador, Teen Advisory Group, Spanish Club, a Varsity letterman, Lead Role Spring Musical, National Honor Society, HOSA Future Health Professionals, and Top Scholar.

Wardle is also active in her church and participates in the Worship Team. She volunteers at the Fairborn branch of the Greene County Library, and also works as a lifeguard at the Fairborn YMCA and the Greene Valley Recreation Center in Beavercreek. Wardle maintains a 4.75 GPA.

She is the daughter of Mark and Marcy Wardle of Fairborn and plans to attend Miami University upon graduation, majoring in Public Health.

