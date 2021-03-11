FHS, BMS to be fully in-person after spring break

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School and Baker Middle School will be returning to traditional in-person school after spring break, according to a letter sent to parents of students in grades 6-12.

“This year has presented many challenges and opportunities for students, families and staff,” Superintendent Gene Lolli wrote. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us have had to change how we work and what we do each and every day to support student learning.”

Fairborn schools’ spring break runs from March 29 to April 5. The schools will return to in-person learning all five days of the week for the fourth quarter beginning April 6.

“We will continue to follow all safety protocols and have direct in class instruction,” administrators wrote.

Students who are learning virtually through Lincoln Learning or Edmentum will finish the school year with these learning platforms. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade who are in remote classes will remain remote through the end of the school year.

The middle and high schools had previously taught traditional classes virtual on Mondays and then in person Tuesday through Friday.

Mondays will continue to be early release days for Ohio Improvement Planning Teacher Based Team meetings. Fairborn High School will dismiss on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. and Baker Middle School will dismiss at 2 p.m.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

