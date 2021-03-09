Two arrested in connection with drug bust

FAIRBORN — Police seized guns, cash, and several pounds of suspected drugs in search warrants executed last week, according to Fairborn police.

On Thursday, March 4, Fairborn and Dayton police officers executed three search warrants related to a drug trafficking suspect allegedly responsible for supplying several other drug traffickers in Fairborn, police said. Two of the warrants served were in Fairborn and one was served in Dayton.

The search warrants were executed without incident.

Officers arrested Austin Herald, 23, of Fairborn, and Christopher Hall, 26, of Dayton, in connection with the case. Both men face multiple felony drug charges, and are being held at the Greene County Jail.

During execution of the search warrants, police seized 17 guns, more than $66,000 in cash, one “high dollar” crossbow, 1.3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, more than one pound of suspected fentanyl, fentanyl pill making materials and pill press, and more than four pounds of processed marijuana.

Agencies for Combined Enforcement (A.C.E. Task Force) detectives will continue to consult with the prosecutor’s office for further charges and for Grand Jury presentation, officials said.

Herald https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/03/web1_AUSTIN-HERALD-002-.jpg Herald Hall https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/03/web1_CHRISTOPHER-E.-HALL-002-.jpg Hall