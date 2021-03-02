Woman killed in crash identified

FAIRBORN —A woman who was killed in a crash on Kauffman Avenue last week has been identified.

Lucretia Day, 55, was killed in a head-on crash that occurred Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue, according to Fairborn police. Day, a Fairborn resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was first discovered by an officer patrolling the area. Two vehicles were involved, and each suffered disabling damage to the front and sides. Four other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, including a male driver and female passenger in one vehicle, and a female driver and a male passenger in the other. Day was a passenger in the first vehicle, according to police.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Charges have not been filed as of press time.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.