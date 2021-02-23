ODOT closing lanes on 235 for bridge repair

XENIA — Various lane closures will be in place this week on State Route 235 in Greene County.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, crews from the Eagle Bridge Company will begin placing temporary pavement on S.R. 235 between Osborn Road and S.R. 4.

Single-lane restrictions will be in effect daily from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operations. The restrictions are anticipated to be lifted by Friday, Feb. 26.

All work is contingent upon weather.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.