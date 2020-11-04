Lampton elected representative of 73rd House District

BEAVERCREEK/BELLBROOK — Unofficial final results by the Greene County Board of Elections indicate that Brian Lampton will succeed Rick Perales as District 73 state representative. The Republican nominee led his opponent Kim McCarthy by a margin of 57.6 percent to 42.4 percent.

”I’m honored and humbled for all the support, and I’m excited and looking forward to representing the good folks of the 73rd district,” Lampton said.

Official final results are pending the roughly 4,500 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots in Greene County and the certification of the election. However, Lampton’s margin is great enough that the number of absentee votes cannot swing the vote in McCarthy’s favor.

Lampton, a Republican, ran on his experience as president of both the Fairborn and Beavercreek Chambers of Commerce, as well as his experience in the private sector. Lampton has owned and operated his namesake insurance company for 30 years. Lampton’s platform also included a focus on job creation with a focus on technical schools, and improving local healthcare systems.

“I want to work hard to protect the missions at [Wright-Patterson Air Force Base] and expand job growth in our area,” Lampton said. “After having a tour of the new Greene County Career Center, I am thrilled about the new facility and want to promote that. There is a shortage of those trades and young people can get a heck of a great career getting into those trades, which are sorely needed in our area.”

Lampton’s priorities once taking office also include safely opening up the State of Ohio, and education funding reform, particularly in K-12 schools.

Lampton’s Democratic opponent, McCarthy, ran on a platform of offering an alternative to establishment politicians, fighting corruption in the Ohio Statehouse, and advocating for local environmental issues, particularly in Bath Township.

To the residents of the 73rd district, Lampton said, “I will represent them with honor, dignity, and transparency, and do the best job I can.”

District 73 includes the cities of Fairborn, Beavercreek and Bellbrook, the Village of Yellow Springs, as well as Bath, Beavercreek, Miami and Sugarcreek townships.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_KimMcCarthy-OH-House-Dist73.jpg https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_brian1.jpg

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter